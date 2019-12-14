Burnley 1-0 Newcastle: Chris Wood heads Clarets winner at Turf Moor

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's Premier League win against Newcastle FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's Premier League win against Newcastle

Chris Wood scored the only goal of the game as Burnley got back to winning ways with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Newcastle at Turf Moor.

The Burnley striker headed home after 58 minutes - the New Zealand international's seventh goal in his last 10 matches.

That was enough to end a run of three straight Premier League defeats for Sean Dyche's side, who moved up to 12th in the table as a result.

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (7), Bardsley (6), Tarkowski (7), Mee (7), Pieters (6), Hendrick (6), Cork (7), Westwood (7), McNeil (8), Wood (8), Barnes (6)



Subs: Rodriguez (6)



Newcastle: Dubravka (6), Manquillo (7), Dummett (7), Schar (7), Fernandez (7), Willems (6), Atsu (6), Hayden (6), S Longstaff (6), Carroll (6), Joelinton (6)



Subs: Gayle (6), Muto (6)



Man of the match: Chris Wood

Meanwhile, the visitors - who headed into this clash on the back of three consecutive league victories - stay in 11th after failing to have a shot on target in the game.

How Clarets returned to winning ways

The recalled Andy Carroll wasted the first opening of what was a largely scrappy and disjointed first half, but the striker somehow failed to direct his close-range header on target after being picked put by Isaac Hayden's deep cross from the right.

Chris Wood celebrates his goal against Newcastle with his Burnley team-mates

Thereafter there was little to report in the first period, although Burnley were adamant they should have been awarded a penalty after Dwight McNeil's cross from the left flank struck Paul Dummett on the hand as the Newcastle defender attempted to clear the ball.

The Video Assistant Referee had a look and rightly deemed it accidental, although Burnley's displeasure at that decision was forgotten just before the hour-mark, albeit in slightly controversial circumstances.

Federico Fernandez appeared to be fouled by Wood on the left byline, with the Newcastle defender falling on the ball as a result, only for referee Tim Robinson - taking charge of his first Premier League game - to wave away the visitors' protests and point for a corner.

Team news Burnley made three changes, with starts for Ashley Barnes, Ashley Westwood and Phil Bardsley.



Newcastle, meanwhile, made four changes, with Andy Carroll, Christian Atsu, Shaun Longstaff and Fabian Schar all making the starting lineup.

It was from Ashley Westwood's inswinging corner that Wood rose highest to head the Clarets' winner, although there will be questions over Martin Dubravka's positioning in the Newcastle goal.

Both teams had further chances in the final quarter, only for Dubravka to redeem himself by keeping out Jack Cork's low shot, before substitute Dwight Gayle side-footed wide of the near post with the goal at his mercy.

Wood headed Burnley's winner

That opening was started by Carroll, although the Newcastle captain was lucky to still be on the pitch after appearing to catch his opposite number Ben Mee with a flying elbow when both challenged for an aerial ball.

Mr Robinson, however, deemed it just a yellow-card offence, a decision supported by the VAR.

Match stats

Of the nine occasions a team has failed to direct a shot on target in a Premier League game this season, three of them have come courtesy of Newcastle

Each of Burnley's last seven Premier League victories have come without conceding a goal

Newcastle have lost five of their last seven Premier League away games, after losing just one of the five before that (W3 D1)

Burnley have failed to find the back of the net in a joint-high 12 Premier League first-halves this season

Chris Wood has netted 15 goals in the Premier League in 2019 for Burnley, a joint-high for the Clarets along with Ashley Barnes

What the managers said...

Dyche: "I was surprised Andy Carroll stayed on the pitch. No disrespect to him but I think if you lead with an elbow and it's too far, you're too high, it's too late, then the way the modern game is you are probably going to get sent off for that, and he didn't.

"I don't think there was any malice, let me make that clear. I don't think it was nasty, it's just the way the game is. To get a loose elbow like that you normally get sent off."

Sean Dyche praised his players for their attitude after ending a run of three straight defeats with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle.

Bruce: "The referee has awarded them a corner after initially giving a goal-kick when the ball wasn't out. He's then listened to somebody (his assistant official) who was probably 80 yards away. Looking at it again, it's a clear and blatant foul (before that).

"OK, we could have defended the corner better, but we are talking about a decision here that's ultimately cost us the game."

"Since Tuesday we knew this referee was going to be making his debut. We're at the elite level and, for me, the referee looked short. Every confrontation was a foul and that's not right.

"Unfortunately there were far too many mistakes made an,d for me, he didn't look ready to referee a Premier League game."

Newcastle's Steve Bruce criticises referee Tim Robinson on his Premier League debut after he thought a foul should've been given ahead of Burnley's winner.

Analysis - Matt Le Tissier

"It was not a classic and there was not a huge amount of good football played in the game, with Newcastle failing to register a shot on target in the entire game.

"Burnley had a few more attempts, but Dubravka only really had one shot to save from Cork, although he was probably at fault for the goal after misjudging an inswinging corner which has gone over his head, leaving Wood with a simple task to head home at the far post."

Man of the Match - Chris Wood

Where would the Clarets be this season without their in-form frontman? Further down the table most definitely, with the New Zealander having now scored seven times in the Premier League, more than any of his team-mates.

Wood's winner at Turf Moor was simple enough as the striker headed home Westwood's curling corner, meaning the 28-year-old has now scored more top-flight headed goals (10) since the start of last season than any other player.

And if the forward carries on with this form in front of goal, Dyche and Co will surely have no relegation worries.

⚽ Chris Wood has scored the most headed goals in the PL since the start of last season – 10.



Sadio Mane is the next highest with 8 pic.twitter.com/dn1XELQ1S2 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 14, 2019

What's next?

Burnley face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium next Saturday afternoon (3pm).

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also in action then as they take on Crystal Palace at St James' Park.