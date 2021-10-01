Burnley vs Norwich: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Burnley will be without summer signing Maxwel Cornet for the visit of Norwich because of a hamstring injury he sustained on his first Premier League start against Leicester last weekend.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche revealed the Ivorian winger is "going well" but Saturday comes too soon for him, while strikers Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez are likely to be in contention after back and hamstring issues respectively.

Kevin Long, Dale Stephens and Connor Roberts remain sidelined.

Norwich will check on midfielder Billy Gilmour, who picked up a foot problem during training this week.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) is expected to return following the international break, while midfielder Todd Cantwell remains unavailable because of personal reasons.

Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta is stepping up his recovery from a coronavirus infection in pre-season, while full-back Sam Byram has also been able to join in some sessions again following his long-term hamstring issue.

How to follow

Follow Burnley vs Norwich in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Last time out...

Jones Knows' prediction

Norwich have officially made the worst start by any side at this stage of a Premier League season. Six games, six defeats with a goal difference of -14. There have been signs of positive play at times but the confidence in terms of their attacking process looked at rock bottom in the defeat at Everton.

Meanwhile, Burnley are without a win in nine Premier League games, a run that has stretched 145 days. But this looks a fantastic opportunity to arrest that slide. For a team that have forgotten what it's like to win, Burnley are playing with their usual gusto and energy in the final third.

Sean Dyche's men have led for 173 minutes in games this season - in fact, they've led for 67 minutes longer than Manchester United have despite winning four games fewer. That tells me a good run of results is just around the corner if they keep doing the right things, starting here, where the first goal will be more crucial than ever.

If Burnley get it, something they have done in four of their six fixtures this season, I'd expect them to see out the game quite comfortably against Norwich's tame attack.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley to be winning 1-0 at half-time (3/1 with Sky Bet)

