Burnley 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Ange Postecoglou still in search of first win in charge after Premier League draw at Turf Moor

Ange Postecoglou remains in search of his first win as Nottingham Forest boss after his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Turf Moor.

In his third game in charge of Forest, Postecoglou arrived in Lancashire hoping to remedy two successive losses that included a defeat at Championship side Swansea on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

Those aspirations were given the perfect foundation with Neco Williams' deflected effort crashing into the roof of the net to hand Forest the lead with less than two minutes played. It was part of a high-octane start for the visitors in vintage Ange style, taking the early impetus and putting Burnley under pressure.

However, failing to capitalise on their energetic start, they allowed Burnley back into the game as Jaidon Anthony netted his third of the season, with the help of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who dragged the Burnley man's tame effort at goal over his own goal line.

The rest of the first half belonged to Burnley, who nearly doubled their lead when Loum Tchaouna's free-kick from around 25 yards out rattled the upright.

Ange on unwanted winless streak Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou is winless in his last nine Premier League games (D2 L7), his longest run without a league win as a top-flight manager across spells in Australia, Japan, Scotland and England.

Burnley began the second period as they ended the first, nearly catching Forest cold as Anthony drew out a save from Matz Sels.

It was a good afternoon for goalkeepers as Martin Dubravka was also in decent form when he denied second-half substitute Igor Jesus, at full stretch, to stop his header.

Jesus was part of a trio of second-half changes from Postecoglou as a late throw of the dice. Arnaud Kalimuendo, who was introduced with Ibrahim Sangare too, saw his hit finely blocked by Quilindschy Hartman at the back post.

Forest came again in injury-time, but in an effort that summed up their performance, a tame Morgan Gibbs-White strike was gracefully gathered by Dubravka.

Postecoglou's side are now on a run of five without a win but move up to 14th, while a point sees Burnley up to 16th for the time being although they are without a win in three, themselves.

'It's a positive result'

Burnley forward Jaidon Anthony:

"It's a positive one. They're a top side and had a really good season last year. They've got some unbelievable players and to get a point on the board is positive.

"It's one of the scruffier goals I'll get but just happy it went in. Lyle [Foster] is an unbelievable player and we're on the same wavelength a lot of time. As long as I get in the right areas then they'll go in."

Ange: We look a different side - that's the main thing

Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou:

"It was a tough game. I'm really happy with certain parts of the game. In certain parts of the game, we controlled it well and certainly created enough opportunities - their goalkeeper made some great saves. There were a couple of moments there, we lost control and allowed them to do what they do really well and that's transition really quickly. I'm disappointed we didn't get more out of the game but you can't fault the players' efforts.

"It was a really good start. We controlled the game really well after that then had a couple of sloppy moments. That just allows them to get a bit of traction in-game. We handled it really well either side of the goal and in the second half, we created enough to win the game.

"The main thing for me is that from seven days ago, we're looking at a different side. That's what I wanted to see. We saw elements of that on Wednesday night. That's great for me because it shows me that the players are responding to what we want them to do. If we keep making that kind of progress, the results will follow. Frustrating game, but the progress in our play is the most positive thing for me."

Image: Scott Parker praised Burnley's character after the game

Parker: Our character was superb

Burnley boss Scott Parker:

"A really competitive game. I thought both sides were throwing jabs with both sides looking for the knockout. It was a disappointing start with an early goal. I think we showed incredible character after that and for large parts of the first half we showed a real ascendancy.

"I think overall a point is a fair result. It's frustrating to concede early, but I always look to the positives of that.

"I thought our character in terms of bouncing back from that moment was superb and it's going to be what we are going to need and what we stand for as a group, really.

"To get our goal and get back into the game at that point, we were the team that really was trying to force things."