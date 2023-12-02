Burnley 5-0 Sheffield United: Clarets thrash relegation rivals to seal first home Premier League win

Burnley won for the first time at home in the Premier League this season as they thrashed relegation rivals Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor.

At risk of becoming the first side in English Football League history to lose their opening eight games at home, that prospect never looked likely when Jay Rodriguez's header after just 15 seconds gave the Clarets the lead.

It was the start of a memorable afternoon for Vincent Kompany's team, who doubled their advantage through Jacob Bruun Larsen (28) before Sheffield United were reduced to 10 players in first-half stoppage time when Oli McBurnie received a second yellow card for flinging an elbow at Dara O'Shea - an almost identical challenge to the one that saw him originally cautioned.

Image: Burnley captain Josh Brownhill made it 5-0 with a fine strike late on

Two goals and a man down, the Blades never looked like finding a way back into the game and they collapsed after the break as Zeki Amdouni (73), Luca Koleosho (75) and Josh Brownhill (80) scored to inflict a damaging defeat on Paul Heckingbottom's side.

The result lifts Burnley off the bottom of the table and up to 18th, two points above Sheffield United who drop two places to 19th and remain without an away win this term.

Player ratings Burnley: Trafford (7), Vitinho (7), O'Shea (7), Beyer (7), Taylor (7), Bruun Larsen (8), Berge (7), Brownhill (8), Koleosho (8), Rodriguez (7), Amdouni (8).



Subs: Gudmundsson (6), Tresor (6), Obafemi (6), Redmond (6), Ekdal (n/a).



Sheffield United: Foderingham (5), Baldock (5), Robinson (6), Trusty (6), Ahmedhodzic (5), Norwood (5), Fleck (5), Thomas (4), McBurnie (3), Hamer (5), Archer (5).



Subs: Bogle (6), Osula (6), McAtee, Traore (6).



Player of the match: Zeki Amdouni.

How Burnley produced emphatic win

Burnley scored the opener with a move straight from kick-off. James Trafford punted the ball forward, Amdouni shifted it to the left and Charlie Taylor whipped in a first-time cross for Rodriguez to head home.

It was the quickest Premier League goal of the season, and made Rodriguez the first player in the league's history to score in the opening 15 seconds of two separate games, 10 years and one day after he pounced for Southampton against Chelsea.

Image: Jay Rodriguez headed Burnley in front after just 15 seconds

Team news Burnley manager Vincent Kompany made one change to the side that started last Saturday's 2-1 defeat by West Ham at Turf Moor. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaced Johann Gudmundsson, who dropped to the bench. Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom made three alterations to the team that began last weekend's 3-1 home loss to Bournemouth. Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Fleck and Oli McBurnie replaced Jayden Bogle, Vinicius Souza and James McAtee, who were all named among the substitutes.

Burnley doubled their lead when Bruun Larsen got in front of Luke Thomas to reach O'Shea's long ball, cutting in off the right before passing the ball under the despairing dive of Wes Foderingham.

United's frustrations soon surfaced. McBurnie, back in the starting 11 after scoring the late consolation in last week's home defeat to Bournemouth, was lucky to see only yellow for catching O'Shea with an elbow in the 36th minute, leaving Kompany livid on the sideline.

Moments later O'Shea caught McBurnie, who delivered enough theatrics to ensure his counterpart also saw yellow, and Kompany joined both players in the book for his remonstrations.

More was to follow and when McBurnie caught O'Shea with an arm once again in first-half stoppage time, earning a second yellow card and a head-start on the trudge to the dressing room.

Image: Jacob Bruun Larsen scored for Burnley on his first Premier League start

Heckingbottom, already forced into one substitution due to an injury for George Baldock, made a triple change at the break as Benie Traore, James McAtee and William Osula came on for Thomas, John Fleck and Cameron Archer.

It meant only half United's outfield players that started the match were still on for the start of the second half. But it did little to change United's fortunes and the floodgates opened after the 73rd minute.

Burnley's third came when United failed to clear a corner and Jordan Beyer headed the ball down for Amdouni to spring between Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic before playing the ball beyond Foderingham.

Moments later Koleosho cracked a shot off the crossbar when Foderingham could only parry Amdouni's shot, but the teenager was soon celebrating his first Premier League goal as he shrugged off a challenge and beat the goalkeeper at his near post. Brownhill rifled in the fifth from the edge of the box with 10 minutes to go.

Image: Brownhill celebrates scoring Burnley's fifth

It was Burnley's biggest ever Premier League win and after encouraging displays against Crystal Palace and West Ham, three points offer tangible reward for improving performances.

For Sheffield United it was another chastening day, the pain of defeat increased by the loss of McBurnie to a needless suspension. There was no sign of the sort of quality that will be needed to get them out of trouble and the pressure is undoubtedly building on Heckingbottom.

Burnley have back-to-back away games to negotiate over the next week. First, they travel to Wolves on Tuesday (kick-off 7.30pm) before heading to Brighton on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Sheffield United welcome Liverpool to Bramall Lane on Wednesday (kick-off 7.30pm). The Blades then host Brentford on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).