Burnley 2-2 Tottenham: Cristian Romero's last-gasp goal spares under-pressure Spurs boss Thomas Frank's blushes

Cristian Romero's 90th-minute equaliser spared under-pressure Tottenham boss Thomas Frank an embarrassing defeat at second-bottom Burnley as the defender's header snatched a 2-2 draw.

But the full-time whistle at Turf Moor was greeted with boos from the away end as the pressure remained on Frank, with Spurs having won just two of their last 14 league games.

Frank's side failed to build on the momentum of Tuesday's Champions League home win over Borussia Dortmund to remain winless in the Premier League in 2026.

Thirteenth-placed Tottenham now sit eight points above the drop zone, with a daunting February ahead as they face Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simon Thomas lays down the law after Paul Merson and Kris Boyd cheekily celebrate Burnley scoring against Tottenham

Substitute Lyle Foster's 74th-minute goal had looked to complete the Burnley turnaround after Axel Tuanzebe had cancelled out Micky van de Ven's opener on the stroke of half-time.

But Romero's last-gasp goal - his third in as many games - extended Burnley's winless league run to 14 games, as Scott Parker's side moved seven points from safety.

Image: Cristian Romero celebrates after scoring his 90th-minute equaliser for Spurs at Burnley

Spurs fans chant 'We want Frank out'

Sky Sports News' Peter Stevenson at Turf Moor:

"Boos from the away fans at the final whistle, after Spurs rescued a late point. They started this game brightly but struggled to match Burnley's intensity in the second half. They were facing yet another defeat until Romero's dramatic late equaliser.

"Frank walked off to chants from both sets of fans as Spurs supporters sang 'We want Frank out', and then he reached the home fans who taunted 'You're getting sacked in the morning'.

"A huge disappointment for Burnley, who looked on course for their first win since October.

"They're now in danger of being marooned at the foot of the table with Wolves."

Frank: We should've won the game

Image: Micky van de Ven (right) celebrates with Romero after giving Spurs the lead at Turf Moor

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank speaking to Sky Sports:

"We played a good first half, where we are on top, we get up 1-0 and could easily have scored the second. Then we conceded a goal just before half-time that we can never ever concede.

"Then we go in at half-time with a little bit of a bad feeling. The second half was a bit back and forth. We didn't create as much, but then we conceded another goal we can't concede.

"But then the players showed great character to keep pushing forward and fighting. We had four big chances and scored from one of them.

"But we should have won the game with how much we created."

On goals from defenders: "Big praise to Micky and Cuti. It also highlights a little bit that we need to get goals from other angles as well."

Story of the match in stats...