Burnley 0-0 West Ham: Stalemate as Hammers miss chance to move further clear in fourth

West Ham missed the chance to cement their spot in the top four after being held 0-0 by Burnley, who still have only one win to their name this season.

Starting the day fourth but level on points with Manchester United, this was a chance to pull three points clear of their top-four rivals but quality in forward areas was lacking from the Hammers at Turf Moor.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was only called upon to make three saves but was in top form to deny Issa Diop, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen while quelling West Ham's threat from set-pieces with some outstanding catches under pressure.

Burnley failed to threaten but did almost nick a winner when Jay Rodriguez couldn't turn home Charlie Taylor's cross as the game ticked into stoppage time.

They remain in 18th place after their eighth draw of the season but are just two points off Watford with a game in hand.

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (9), Lowton (7), Mee (8), Tarkowski (7), Taylor (8), Gudmundsson (6), Westwood (7), Cork (6), McNeil (6), Wood (5), Rodriguez (5)



Subs: Brownhill (7), Vydra (6), Lennon (6)



West Ham: Fabianski (7), Masuaku (8), Dawson (7), Diop (7), Coufal (7), Soucek (6), Rice (9), Benrahma (4), Bowen (6), Antonio (5), Lanzini (6)



Subs: Vlasic (6), Fornals (6)



Man of the match:Nick Pope

How Pope starred in an ugly game…

Having made 11 changes for the midweek defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, David Moyes restored his regulars but included Arthur Masuaku, whose surprise late goal brought victory over Chelsea last week, and the left-back sent a volleyed effort just wide after Benrahma had seen a curling effort blocked.

Pope, who had already shown bravery to claim two corners under pressure, then made an instinctive stop to keep out Diop's header from close range.

The goalkeeper's reward for his efforts was then to get a boot in the face from Michail Antonio, leaving him in a heap on the floor with a bloodied mouth.

West Ham had a fair shout for a penalty just before the break when Craig Dawson tumbled in front of Dwight McNeil but though VAR took a close look, the decision remained with the on-field referee which deemed no foul had taken place.

Burnley came out with more intent after half-time and Dawson had to be alert to block a Rodriguez effort from inside the box.

But the balance of play soon shifted the other way as Declan Rice began to impose himself, creating chances with a series of charging runs and incisive passes. His shift in performance level put West Ham in control but the final finish was lacking in the box.

Benrahma's header after a Rice cross was turned behind by Pope.

When Rice raced forward again just before the hour, Pope did well to hook his cross over the bar as it headed towards Antonio at the far post. The battle between Rice and Pope continued as the England midfielder pinged an effort inches over the crossbar from 30 yards.

As frustrations built, Burnley almost snatched it with a swift counterattack. Josh Brownhill played in McNeil who slipped the ball forward for Matej Vydra, but the substitute went to ground as he tried to roll Rice, referee Graham Scott immediately signalling there was no foul.

Seconds later, Rodriguez was the merest touch away from turning Taylor's low ball into the net.

There was still time for one last chance but Tomas Soucek summed up the lack of quality on show by firing a woeful effort into the stands from 15 yards out.

Man of the match: Nick Pope

Image: Star man: Nick Pope dominates his area under siege from West Ham

Pope, who has missed out on the last two England squads, will have impressed the watching Gareth Southgate in the stands.

This was a day for a goalkeeper to take the pressure off his defenders in such windy conditions, especially against a team with such a strong set-piece record like West Ham. Such was his dominance of his box, West Ham only truly created one chance from their 14 corners. That chance fell to Diop but his header was brilliantly stopped by the Burnley goalkeeper.

Pope has now kept 29 Premier League clean sheets since the start of the 19/20 season - only Ederson (42) & Alisson (31) have more. His costly mistake in the defeat at Newcastle is all-but forgotten about now.

Special mention has to go to Rice also. A week off seemed to have revitalised the engine in the England international as he was unplayable in the second half, driving his team forward with some lung-bursting drives that he's added to his game this season. His performance deserved three points.

What the managers said

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: "We'll take a point, West Ham are a decent outfit. We weren't near the mark in the first half, looked nervous, anxious, but I thought the crowd were brilliant.

"The second half was a lot better, not enough to win the game, but better. I'm pleased with the players coming on and affecting it, and a point gained in the sense they are a decent outfit.

"I thought there was a bit of anxiety in the players. It comes with winning and performing. I reminded them at half-time that they are a very experienced group of players.

"But that was the first really soft half for a while.

"Over the years there has been a mutual respect between myself, the fans and the staff, but it has been important."

David Moyes on the West Ham penalty appeal on Dawson: "This weekend we have seen soft penalties so I think that if they were given yesterday then I expect today's to be given. After watching the games yesterday and seeing the penalty kicks you'd say what is the difference between that one [on Dawson] and say Chelsea yesterday which I thought looked quite soft. So what are the levels? If VAR is the same I am looking and it's VAR to decide the levels.

"Now yesterday they got it wrong. It'd be great to come out said 'no we got these wrong we are really sorry' and we would all accept that."

Opta stats

Since their return to the Premier League in 2016, Burnley have been involved in 19 goalless draws in the competition - only Brighton and Southampton (both 20) have had more 0-0s in the competition since 2016-17.

West Ham have picked up just five points from the last 15 available in the Premier League (W1 D2 L2), this coming after a run of four wins from the five matches beforehand.

Burnley's tally of just one victory from their 15 Premier League games is their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1970-71 (also 1), when the Clarets went on to be relegated.

Burnley have failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since their final three matches of last season. Indeed, after a nine-game scoring run in the top-flight, the Clarets have only scored in eight of their last league matches (14 goals in total).

Only against Crystal Palace (39) in August have West Ham had more touches in their opponent's box in a Premier League match this season than their 37 today against Burnley; it's the most the Hammers have had in a Premier League game without managing to score since July 2020, when they had 47, also against the Clarets.

Burnley host Watford at 7.30pm on Wednesday, while West Ham are at Arsenal at 8pm on Wednesday.