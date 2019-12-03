Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth preview

Crystal Palace host Bournemouth on Tuesday

Team news

Crystal Palace will be without defenders Scott Dann and Gary Cahill. Dann came into to the Palace side due to Cahill's knee injury but sustained a knock to his ankle in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Burnley and was replaced by Mamadou Sakho.

Roy Hodgson, who is hopeful the pair will return against Watford at the weekend, is still without right-back Joel Ward following his knee injury in the 2-1 defeat by Liverpool last month.

Bournemouth will have captain Simon Francis and midfielder Philip Billing back from one-match suspensions at Selhurst Park.

Winger Harry Wilson is pushing for a start after scoring twice as a substitute against Tottenham, while full-back Adam Smith could return from illness, but forward Joshua King is not expected to overcome a hamstring injury in time to feature.

Opta stats

Having lost their first Premier League home game against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last three against them at Selhurst Park (W1 D2), winning this exact fixture 5-3 last season.

Both teams have scored in all four Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth at Selhurst Park, with 17 goals being netted in total in these games (4.3 per game).

Bournemouth have lost their last five Premier League games in London, conceding 19 goals in the process. The Cherries had lost just one of their previous six in the capital prior to this run (W3 D2).

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has scored in back-to-back Premier League games, after a run of 13 without a goal in the competition. He last scored in three league games in a row back in February.

Five of Harry Wilson's six Premier League goals this season have been scored away from home. Indeed, the Welshman has netted 56% (five out of nine) of Bournemouth's nine away league goals this term.

Charlie's prediction

You would expect Crystal Palace to kick on a bit now after their win at Burnley. All of a sudden they have an impressive side but be warned, Palace are still unpredictable. Everybody is looking at them in the table and thinking they are doing well - they are only two points off Tottenham in fifth and Wolves in sixth place.

They have good spells and have bad spells, just like Bournemouth. They are also unpredictable so it is a hard call. The inconsistencies of each of these teams will cancel each other out. Palace can get themselves in a great position to look like a top-half team but I am not convinced they have enough with the lack of goals they score.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

