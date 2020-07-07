Crystal Palace vs Chelsea team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has no new injury concerns for the visit of Chelsea to Selhurst Park.
Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins have been long-term absentees with hip and thigh issues respectively and are not expected to feature again this season.
Defender Martin Kelly returned to training on Monday after a calf problem but is unlikely to be part of the matchday squad.
Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante for the short trip to south London. The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Watford and is likely to be missing for a week.
Fikayo Tomori (muscle) had an unspecified setback and is still absent, as is Mateo Kovacic (Achilles).
How to follow
Follow the match on Sky Sports Action without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm.
Live Premier League
Charlie's prediction
I am looking forward to this one. Chelsea are tremendously unpredictable. They beat Manchester City, had the West Ham defeat, and then initially struggled against Watford.
Is there a reason to keep Olivier Giroud out? I don't think there is. You have to play him. Tammy Abraham is back and is fresh but he can be erratic - Giroud is tried and trusted.
Palace have some good days, bad days, but Wilfried Zaha does not do enough. You cannot change him or his ability but how much do they need a number nine? They were interested in a goalscorer but they have never really found one. Are they going to seriously go out and get one? Until they go and do that, they do not have too much to build on, apart from shape and organisation. This can frustrate big teams, and particularly Chelsea who are not patient.
This is my game and it should be a cracker. Rather than creative ability, Palace will stifle and try to play on the counter-attack. Everybody will begin to question the top four race again, but Chelsea will stumble here.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Crystal Palace have lost four of their last five home league games against Chelsea, winning the other in October 2017.
- None of the last 17 Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Chelsea have finished level, with the Blues winning 13 to Palace's four.
- Only Fulham (19.5%) have a lower win rate in Premier League London derbies than Crystal Palace (23.5% - won 24/102). Meanwhile, Chelsea have the highest win percentage in such matches (51.4% - won 131/255).
- Chelsea have scored exactly twice in nine of their last 10 Premier League London derby matches (W7 D1 L2), failing to score in the other (0-1 v West Ham in November).
- Crystal Palace are the only unbeaten side in Premier League home London derbies this season (W1 D1). Defeat here will see every London side lose a home derby in the competition for the first time since 2012-13.
- Crystal Palace have lost their last three Premier League games without scoring a single goal. They last lost four in a row without scoring between May-September 2017 - a run of eight under three different managers (Sam Allardyce, Frank de Boer and Roy Hodgson).