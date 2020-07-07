Crystal Palace vs Chelsea team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has no new injury concerns for the visit of Chelsea to Selhurst Park.

Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins have been long-term absentees with hip and thigh issues respectively and are not expected to feature again this season.

Defender Martin Kelly returned to training on Monday after a calf problem but is unlikely to be part of the matchday squad.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he wants to strengthen his side's attacking options in this summer transfer window.

Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante for the short trip to south London. The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Watford and is likely to be missing for a week.

Fikayo Tomori (muscle) had an unspecified setback and is still absent, as is Mateo Kovacic (Achilles).

How to follow

Charlie's prediction

I am looking forward to this one. Chelsea are tremendously unpredictable. They beat Manchester City, had the West Ham defeat, and then initially struggled against Watford.

Is there a reason to keep Olivier Giroud out? I don't think there is. You have to play him. Tammy Abraham is back and is fresh but he can be erratic - Giroud is tried and trusted.

Palace have some good days, bad days, but Wilfried Zaha does not do enough. You cannot change him or his ability but how much do they need a number nine? They were interested in a goalscorer but they have never really found one. Are they going to seriously go out and get one? Until they go and do that, they do not have too much to build on, apart from shape and organisation. This can frustrate big teams, and particularly Chelsea who are not patient.

This is my game and it should be a cracker. Rather than creative ability, Palace will stifle and try to play on the counter-attack. Everybody will begin to question the top four race again, but Chelsea will stumble here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

