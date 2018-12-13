Crystal Palace vs Leicester preview: Foxes not out for revenge, says Claude Puel

Leicester lost both league matches against Palace last season

Leicester manager Claude Puel has denied his side will be out for revenge when they take on struggling Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Foxes did not fare well against Palace last season, losing 3-0 at home and 5-0 at Selhurst Park.

"It was a bad day for us," said Puel. "It's another season, another game and it will not be a revenge for us.

"It's important to keep the right concentration about this game and our play, because we need to move on another step in our play

Jamie Vardy (R) and Harry Maguire will both be in the Leicester squad

"There are a lot of games to play in a short space of time and we need to focus, because we want to perform well."

There was some good news for the Frenchman with both Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy in the squad ahead of his side's trip to south-east London.

Defender Maguire has been out for more than a month because of a knee injury, while striker Vardy has missed Leicester's last two games due to a groin problem.

And Leicester's only win in the last month has been a 2-0 home victory over Watford.

However, Palace's form is even worse, with Roy Hodgson's team 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, after four defeats in their last six games.

Team news

Full-back Ben Chilwell is a doubt for Leicester due to a knee injury. Vardy and Maguire will be assessed to see if they start.

Palace team news to follow

2:56 Crystal Palace lost 3-2 against West Ham last weekend Crystal Palace lost 3-2 against West Ham last weekend

Match stats

Palace are looking to record three consecutive top-flight wins against Leicester for the first time, following home and away victories in 2017-18.

Leicester have won just three of their last 14 games at Selhurst Park in all competitions (D5 L6), with the most recent of these coming in the 2015-16 season when the Foxes won the Premier League (1-0).

Palace have won and kept a clean sheet in each of their last two Premier League games against Leicester - the last team they won three consecutive games against without conceding was Aston Villa in April 2014.

Leicester haven't lost three consecutive games without scoring against an opponent in the Premier League since April 2002 (six in a row against Manchester United).

Only Southampton (35) have conceded more away Premier League goals in 2018 than Leicester City (32).

Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances against Leicester, while he's never previously netted in three consecutive games against a single opponent in the competition.

1:33 Take a look at some of the key stats ahead of this weekend's Premier League action Take a look at some of the key stats ahead of this weekend's Premier League action

Merson's prediction

Palace need to win this game, but they should be too good to go down. It's dangerous to have that attitude, and it could catch up with them in the end.

They played Burnley at home in a crunch game, absolutely batter them, and then follow that up with a defeat at rivals Brighton, who had 10 men!

Then I watch Leicester, and if Jamie Vardy doesn't play they are toothless. They could still be playing now against Tottenham and wouldn't have scored. I reckon Hugo Lloris didn't even have a shower.

PAUL PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Enjoy all of the Festive Football fixtures by getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month