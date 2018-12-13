Leicester striker Jamie Vardy back in full training ahead of Saturday's match at Crystal Palace

Jamie Vardy has missed Leicester's last two matches due to a groin problem

Jamie Vardy has taken a full part in Leicester training and is fit for selection for Saturday's game against Crystal Palace.

The striker has missed Leicester's last two games against Fulham and Tottenham due to a recurrence of a groin problem.

However, the 31-year-old is in contention for Saturday's Premier League match at Selhurst Park as Leicester look to return to winning ways after drawing with Fulham and losing against Spurs.

Harry Maguire also trained on Thursday and will be available for selection once more.

Harry Maguire was on the bench against Spurs last weekend after missing more than a month with a knee injury

The England defender remained on the bench against Spurs last Saturday, having been out for more than a month because of a knee injury.

Leicester currently sit ninth in the Premier League, though they have won just once in their last five matches.

Enjoy all of the Festive Football fixtures by getting Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month.