Premier League questions: Can Jurgen Klopp break duck?

Jurgen Klopp has never beaten Manchester United with Liverpool in the Premier League

What questions could be answered by the time the final whistles go in the latest round of Premier League matches?

The action starts on Saturday lunchtime as Manchester City look to bounce back from their Chelsea disappointment against Everton, live on Sky Sports.

Renault Super Sunday takes us to Anfield where Liverpool play Manchester United and Arsenal travel to Southampton in what should be a spicy set of Sunday fixtures.

Here are the big questions ahead of all 10 matches...

Will Everton draw at the Etihad again? (Man City vs Everton)

Manchester City will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League after last weekend's defeat at Chelsea, and come up against an Everton side who have gone three matches without victory.

Everton will have been boosted by Lucas Digne's last-gasp heroics to salvage a draw against Watford on Monday Night Football, and they now head to a stadium where they have drawn their last three games.

In fact, City have won just two of their last seven games against Everton, drawing three and losing two, managing only one clean sheet in this run.

Manchester City players after falling 2-0 down at Chelsea

Will Arsenal edge closer to goalscoring away record? (Southampton vs Arsenal)

Arsenal have scored at least twice in their last seven away Premier League games - only once in the top-flight have they had a longer such run (nine between April-October 1930) - and they head to St Mary's having lost just two of their last 17 games against Southampton.

However, Arsenal have won just once in their last seven league games at Southampton, but with the Saints on a run of 14 games without a win in all competitions, Unai Emery's side will fancy their chances as they look to maintain their top-four challenge.

Will Liverpool end their woeful league run against United? (Liverpool vs Manchester United)

Liverpool go into the weekend as unbeaten Premier League leaders, but they will be out to avoid an wanted record against their greatest of rivals on Sunday.

United have not lost in their last eight league meetings with Liverpool, winning five and drawing three. It also means Klopp is yet to taste victory in this league fixture, as the club's last win came at Old Trafford under Brendan Rodgers in March 2014. Two goals from Steven Gerrard and one from Luis Suarez sealed that 3-0 win more than five years ago.

If Liverpool fail to win on Sunday it will be the first time they have ever gone nine Premier League games without a win against United.

Three times in a row for Palace against Leicester? (Crystal Palace vs Leicester, Saturday 3pm)

Crystal Palace have never secured three straight top-flight wins against Leicester, but after coming out victorious in both 20117-18 encounters, they could do just that on Saturday.

It would provide a timely boost for Roy Hodgson's side, who also kept clean sheets in both matches against the Foxes last year. Leicester haven't lost three consecutive top-flight games without scoring against a single since April 2002, when they lost their third of six straight defeats to Manchester United.

Roy Hodgson is under pressure at Crystal Palace

Could one goal prove enough? (Huddersfield vs Newcastle, Saturday 3pm)

Goals have been in short supply for both Huddersfield and Newcastle this campaign. With both teams struggling for consistency, this looks set to be a cagey fixture where one goal could be enough for maximum points - like last season when Newcastle triumphed 1-0 in a clash between the teams at St James's Park.

Plus, the last five games between Huddersfield and Newcastle in the top-flight have seen just four goals scored, with three of those ending in draws.

Is it time for Tottenham to draw? (Tottenham vs Burnley, Saturday 3pm)

None of Tottenham's 16 Premier League games this season have ended in a draw - only Bolton Wanderers in 2011/12 (18) and Manchester United in 2012/13 (17) have had a longer run without a draw from the start of a Premier League campaign.

In fact, Spurs are the only team in the top four divisions of English football not to have registered a league stalemate this season.

Spurs are still some way off the record for consecutive games without a draw in Premier League though - that's held by Bolton, who went 28 games without a draw in 2011.

Will the Hornets find their form? (Watford vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm)

It's been a frustrating period for Watford, summed up by conceding a late equaliser at Goodison Park on Monday Night Football against Everton.

After winning their opening four games of the Premier League season, since then they have taken just nine points from 12 games in the competition (W2 D3 L7) and only Huddersfield (8), Southampton (5) and Fulham (5) have won fewer in this period.

Watform's form has dropped under Javi Gracia

Will Bournemouth arrest their slide? (Wolves vs Bournemouth, Saturday 3pm)

After an impressive start to the campaign, there had been genuine belief that Bournemouth could challenge for a top-seven finish this season. However, the wheels have come off slightly as Eddie Howe's men have lost five of their last six Premier League games, including being thrashed by Liverpool last weekend.

Just two points separate them in eighth and Brighton in 13th. A trip to face a rejuvenated Wolves, who are looking for a third win on the spin, will be tricky test for Howe's side.

Will Fulham tighten up at the back? (Fulham vs West Ham, Saturday 5.30pm)

Fulham's defeat at Manchester United means the club are now without a clean sheet in 20 Premier League games, conceding 51 goals since a 1-0 win against Norwich City in April 2014. Of those 51 goals leaked, 40 of them have come this season as the west Londoners have yet to find the right combination in their backline.

It was hoped that bringing in Claudio Ranieri may help things in that regard but nine goals shipped in his four games doesn't make good reading.

Claudio Ranieri has yet to make a significant impact at Fulham

Will Eden Hazard end his goal drought? (Brighton vs Chelsea, Sunday 1.30pm)

It's now over two months since Eden Hazard found the back of the net.

Injuries have played their part, but it's been 12 games for club and country in which Hazard has failed to score. However, the Chelsea star has provided an assist in each of his last three Premier League games (four assists in total). He's never assisted a goal in four consecutive games in the competition before. Brighton beware.