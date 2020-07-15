Crystal Palace vs Manchester United preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Christian Benteke will miss Crystal Palace's home match with Manchester United in the Premier League due to his dismissal at Aston Villa.

The Belgian received a red card after the final whistle of Sunday's 2-0 defeat for an off-the-ball incident with Ezri Konsa and will start his three-match suspension on Thursday.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will also be without centre-backs Gary Cahill (hamstring) and James Tomkins (thigh), but Jeffrey Schlupp has returned to training after a hip injury and will be on the bench for the Red Devils' visit.

Image: Christian Benteke is sent off after the final whistle

United trio Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams need assessing before the trip to Selhurst Park.

Forward Greenwood has a swollen ankle after a hefty challenge from Oriol Romeu during Monday's 2-2 draw with Southampton, while left-back Shaw suffered a twisted ankle against his former club and his replacement Williams was forced off after a nasty clash of heads with Kyle Walker-Peters.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged starting line-up for five successive Premier League matches and said "there might be one or two fresh legs coming in". Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain out.

2:12 A preview of the midweek games in matchweek 36 of the Premier League, including Arsenal's clash with Liverpool and Aston Villa's trip to Everton

How to follow

Keep up-to-date with our dedicated live blog, as well as highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

0:37 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn't be drawn on the decision to overturn Manchester City's European ban and says FFP is for others to discuss

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports

Liverpool trophy lift to be live on Sky Sports on Wednesday July 22

All matches on final weekend of Premier League season will kick off at 4pm on Sunday July 26

In total, Sky Sports is showing 64 matches from the Premier League's restart - 39 exclusive to subscribers and an extra 25 available on Sky's free-to-air channel 'Pick'

Get Sky Sports - £18 Premier League and Football channel offer

It's set to be an enthralling finish to the season and you can follow all the drama with Sky Sports as the battle for survival and the race for Europe reaches a climax.

Sky Sports has launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

2:51 Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

It is normally tough to go to Selhurst Park, and it will be again here, despite the fact Crystal Palace have lost five on the bounce. Palace are a team that could easily lose their next three games and end the season having lost eight in a row. Palace do go through the motions, but Manchester United are coming to town and they will fancy it.

Roy Hodgson needs a centre forward. They scored two against Chelsea, one of which was a spectacular goal from Wilfried Zaha, but they do not look like they have a lot in them. Is he going to get the money to go out and buy someone? You could sell Christian Benteke for decent money as someone in Europe would want him.

Maybe there will be some significance to this match. Hodgson will be angry and wanting a response from his side. They could have been challenging for Europe but now they are in 14th and everyone is saying the same thing again. There is a lot for them to prove.

United started brilliantly after the break, but they were all games they were expected to win as they pushed on for a Champions League place. They do need to get back to winning ways, and while Palace will cause them problems, with the emphasis on this being a must-win for United, I think they will get there.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Southampton

Opta stats