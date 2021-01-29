Crystal Palace vs Wolves LIVE!

JONES KNOWS' PREDICTIONThe world looked a scary place for a while with Crystal Palace soaring above 14th place in the Premier League, a position they have held since football was invented. OK, I jest. It's been 170 days since the start of the 2018/19 season.Their stint at the giddy heights of 13th lasted only a few days. Palace and 14th are a match made in heaven.I'm sure many Palace fans will bite your hand off for a 14th place come the end of the season now. Roy Hodgson has got his team playing relegation-standard football again, showcased by their limp performance in the 3-2 defeat to West Ham which flattered the Eagles. Only West Brom (48) have conceded more Premier League goals this season than Crystal Palace (36). The myth surrounding them being defensively sound is now very much in the bin.This looks a fine opportunity for Wolves to kickstart their season. Nuno Espirito Santo's boys have won the last three meetings in all competitions and all without conceding. It will be a tough watch with them reverting to a more restrictive style of late, but their quality in forward areas with the likes of Pedro Neto and Adama Traore should see them edge ahead. One goal will be enough.JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)