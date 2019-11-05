Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham preview

Harry Kane has recovered from a virus to join his team-mates in Serbia

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Red Star vs Spurs (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Champions League group stages continue.

Team news

Tottenham attacker Heung-Min Son has travelled with the squad for the Champions League trip to Red Star Belgrade.

The South Korean has been receiving support from his club following his involvement in the challenge that saw Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffer a broken and dislocated ankle on Sunday.

Harry Kane was also part of the group that travelled, fit again after he missed the Goodison Park clash with a virus. Erik Lamela was not present as he battles a thigh injury, while Hugo Lloris is also a long-term absentee.

Red Star have a fully-fit squad to choose from after reporting no major injury problems. Manager Vladan Milojevic may start Milan Pavkov and Veljko Simic after bringing both players off during the club's 2-0 victory over Proleter Novi Sad, while Marko Marin is also expected to feature.

Opta stats

Red Star last hosted Tottenham Hotspur in a European match in December 1972 in the UEFA Cup, winning 1-0 but going out 2-1 on aggregate.

Tottenham's 5-0 win over Red Star on MD3 was their biggest victory in major UEFA European competition since winning 6-1 against Anorthosis Famagusta in the UEFA Cup in September 2007.

Red Star have never lost a home match in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League against an English opponent (W2 D2 L0), winning 2-0 last season against Liverpool.

Spurs' last two UEFA Champions League matches have been by a five-goal margin, losing 7-2 to Bayern Munich before winning 5-0 against Crvena Zvezda. They are only the second team to have a 5+ goal defeat and victory in the group stage of a UEFA Champions League campaign, after Rosenborg in the 2000-01 season.

Including qualifiers, Red Star have only lost two of their last 21 home matches in European competition (W11 D8 L2), though one of those was against English side Arsenal in an October 2017 meeting in the UEFA Europa League.

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored 18 goals in just 22 UEFA Champions League appearances, including four goals in three games this season. In the history of the competition, the fewest number of games needed to reach 20 goals is 26, set by Alessandro Del Piero in April 1998.

Red Star's Marko Marin created six chances in their 5-0 defeat against Spurs on MD3 - no player has created more in the UEFA Champions League this season (13, level with Toni Kroos).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Red Star Belgrade put themselves in the shop window when they play at home, but they freeze away from home.

Red Star will not be fooled by what they have to do, but they will have been embarrassed by what they went through in London. If Harry Kane is fit, does Christian Eriksen drop out? Dele Alli scoring against Everton forces the hand there, but where does Lucas Moura stand?

Tottenham are only a point above Red Star. Bayern Munich will cruise through this group and it is about who finishes second. If they don't go through, there will be major questions asked and a lot of players and staff will come under scrutiny.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

