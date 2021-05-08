Cambridge 3-0 Grimsby: Mark Bonner's U's secure automatic promotion to Sky Bet League One

Cambridge have been promoted to Sky Bet League One after a 3-0 win against Grimsby.

Mark Bonner's men - who had passed up two chances to achieve automatic promotion in the last fortnight - knew that a win would ensure they go up, but also that a victory and Cheltenham failing to beat Harrogate would see them lift the trophy.

Leaders Cheltenham didn't slip up as they clinched the title, but Cambridge came second as goals from Liam O'Neil, Wes Hoolahan and Paul Mullin saw them beat relegated Grimsby.

As a result, the U's will play in the third tier for the first time since they were relegated from Division Two in 2002.

After a nervous start to the game, O'Neil struck the key opener after 25 minutes.

Luke Hannant's free-kick from the left was nodded back across goal by Joe Ironside to O'Neil, who powered home a volley from just outside the six-yard box.

Just before the hour mark Hoolahan, 12 days before his 39th birthday, took a free-kick from wide on the right flank which evaded everybody and found its way into the far corner.

Mullin capped the scoring with a free-kick 10 minutes from the end, netting his 32rd league goal of the campaign to break the record for most goals in a season since the division was rebranded League Two in 2004.