 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Cardiff City vs Preston North End. Sky Bet Championship.

Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City 0

    Preston North End 2

    • E Ris Jakobsen (30th minute)
    • B Whiteman (40th minute)

    Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

    Cardiff City 0-2 Preston North End: Emil Riis scores first goal since October 2022 in Lilywhites win

    Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Preston North End at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday | Goals from Emil Riis and Ben Whiteman help Ryan Lowe's men close in on the play-off places

    Saturday 10 February 2024 17:29, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Preston.

    Preston moved to within two points of the Sky Bet Championship's top six courtesy of a 2-0 win at Cardiff.

    Emil Riis scored his first goal since October 2022 in the 30th minute before Ben Whiteman struck his third of the campaign to double the away side's lead 10 minutes later.

    Cardiff struggled to create clear-cut openings and have now lost three home games in succession, while Preston stretched their unbeaten run to three outings.

    Erol Bulut handed full debuts to former Celtic midfielder David Turnbull and Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips while Ryan Lowe stuck with the same 11 that started Preston's 3-2 success against Ipswich last time out.

    The Bluebirds started on the front foot and saw Kion Etete and Karlan Grant both drill efforts straight at home goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

    Trending

    The Lilywhites struggled to get into the contest as Cardiff played with more composure and accuracy, with Grant again testing Woodman.

    But Preston stunned the home crowd by taking the lead with what was their first effort on target on the half hour mark.

    Also See:

    Riis cut in from the left flank, evading challenges from Dimitrios Goutas and Manolis Siopis, before firing past Jak Alnwick.

    It was the Danish forward's first goal since returning from a year on the sidelines due to an ACL injury, and one that allowed Preston to gain a foothold in the game for the first time.

    The outlook of the match completely shifted, so much so that Bulut was yellow carded by referee Dean Whitestone as the frustration among those in blue grew.

    It got even better for Preston five minutes before the break as Brad Potts, Will Keane and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen combined on the right and the latter teed up Whiteman, who slotted home to round off a stunning team move.

    Home fans jeered as the half-time whistle blew and Bulut replaced Ryan Wintle and Josh Bowler with Aaron Ramsey and Josh Wilson-Esbrand for the second half.

    It was Ramsey's first appearance since suffering a knee injury against Swansea in mid-September, while it was Wilson-Esbrand's maiden home outing for Cardiff since joining on loan from Manchester City.

    Phillips and Siopis both had efforts shortly after the restart as the Bluebirds looked to reduce Preston's deficit, with Grant then lashing over following a one-two with Ramsey.

    Famara Diedhiou replaced Etete to make his home bow, although Alnwick did brilliantly to keep Cardiff in the game by palming away Riis' strike.

    Rubin Colwill and Yakou Meite were both summoned from the bench but Preston managed the final stages with minimal fuss to end their five-game winless away streak, leaving Cardiff seven points adrift of the play-off places in the process.

    The managers

    Cardiff's Erol Bulut:

    To follow...

    Preston's Ryan Lowe:

    To follow...

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!
    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Football

    How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, Super Bowl, tennis, darts and more