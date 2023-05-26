Scottish Premiership LIVE! & highlights: Celtic host Aberdeen on trophy day

Second half: Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen - live on Sky Hibs must win at Hearts to finish in fourthSecond Half: Hearts 1-1 Hibernian | Teams | StatsNisbet free kick brings Hibs level as Hearts have Cochrane sent offOda drilled hosts into early lead and on the way to ECL qualifiersCeltic prepare for final day title party | Teams | StatsSecond Half: St Mirren 0-2 Rangers | Teams | StatsRangers lead through two impressive goals from SakalaScottish Premiership table | Fixtures | ResultsLive commentary by Alison Conroy, Zinny Boswell & Richard Morgan