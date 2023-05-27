Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen: A champions' performance from the Hoops earns easy win on trophy day

Celtic returned to their best to sweep Aberdeen aside 5-0 on the final day of the season before lifting the Premiership trophy.

Ange Postecoglou's side had failed to win in three games since clinching the title, but Kyogo Furuhashi's first-half double sent them on their way to victory.

He then limped off with Celtic fans facing a nervous wait for an injury update ahead of the Scottish Cup final next weekend.

Carl Starfelt headed in to make it 3-0 before a Hyeon-Gyu Oh double completed an impressive trophy-day display by the hosts.

Aberdeen had already guaranteed a third-placed finish but they failed to create a single effort on target on a tough afternoon in the east end of Glasgow.

Celtic turn on the style

After collecting one point from the three games since clinching the title, Postecoglou had picked 11 players that have a good chance of starting next Saturday's final against Inverness, barring injury and the possible return of the suspended Daizen Maeda.

Celtic returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion as Starfelt notched his first goal at Parkhead and substitute Oh grabbed a double before the team collected the Premiership trophy.

The champions emerged to a guard of honour from Aberdeen, who clinched third place and a European spot in midweek and will be guaranteed group-stage football if Celtic win the cup.

Postecoglou, who was named Scottish Football Writers' manager of the year earlier in the day, will join Jock Stein, Martin O'Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon in becoming a treble-winning Celtic manager if that happens and a full-stadium fan display referenced the club's history before the game.

Huge images of Stein and Willie Maley filled both ends of Celtic Park with a banner declaring 'stand on the shoulders of giants'.

Liel Abada made a lively start, before making way for James Forrest at half-time, and Celtic looked to have rediscovered the intensity missing since they won the title at Tynecastle.

Furuhashi missed two chances and Starfelt saw a header well saved by Kelle Roos before Greg Taylor's pass set the forward up to finish into the top corner in the 27th minute.

The PFA Scotland player of the year soon scored his 27th Premiership goal of the season - three ahead of Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland and Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen, who still has one game left.

Roos spilled Callum McGregor's curling effort and Furuhashi reacted quickest to knock the rebound home.

Furuhashi was not far over from a tight angle before his chances of a hat-trick were ended by injury.

Celtic continued to dominate. Matt O'Riley hit the post, Jota was just wide with an acrobatic flick and Reo Hatate came close before Starfelt headed home O'Riley's corner in the 78th minute.

Oh headed home four minutes later from Jota's cross before doubling his tally in the last minute after the Portuguese winger had struck the bar with a free-kick.

Postecoglou: We will keep improving

Ange Postecoglou spoke to Sky Sports after lifting the trophy:

"You want this feeling all the time and you know what it's like if you don't have this feeling.

"There is always motivation to be better and get back here again. You have to keep improving, if you don't then someone will go past you.

"We've played better football this year and we've scored a ridiculous amount of goals. The level of performance has been outstanding.

"I'm really proud of that because once you've been champions it can go one of two ways and people can get complacent. But I never sensed that in this group."

McGregor: The best feeling in the world

Callum McGregor spoke to Sky Sports after his second trophy lift at Celtic captain:

"It's the best feeling in the world to lead such a strong team with big personalities and play football the right way. The performance levels have been incredible.

"And we've all been led by a manger with such a strong personality and authority on the group. To play football for these supporters is something really special."

Celtic can secure a domestic treble if they beat Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on June 3.

The game at Hampden Park kicks off at 5.30pm.