Celtic 3-0 Dundee United: Hoops strengthen grip on another Scottish Premiership title with comfortable win

Celtic strengthened their grip on another Scottish Premiership title with a comfortable victory against Dundee United.

Callum McGregor fired the Hoops ahead as they looked to return to winning ways after Bayern Munich inflicted their first home defeat of the season in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

Image: Celtic's Jota celebrates scoring to make it 2-0

Jota netted his first Parkhead goal since returning to the club, a lovely curling shot into the bottom corner, to double their lead before the break.

They continued to dominate and Adam Idah's brilliant strike from the edge of the box late on wrapped up the win to move them 16 points clear of Rangers, who play Hearts on Sunday live on Sky Sports.

Dundee United, who are without a win since mid-January, drop to fourth after Aberdeen ended their winless streak.

Hoops head for Bayern after easy afternoon

Image: Celtic have not conceded a goal at home in the Scottish Premiership this season

Rodgers rested Daizen Maeda from the start after the Japan international netted for Celtic in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat by the Germans and caused them plenty of problems after moving from the wing into a centre-forward position.

Jota's performance could persuade Rodgers to start the former Benfica winger in Munich and unleash Maeda on Bayern's centre-backs

But Idah delivered a late example of what he is capable of when he brought down a headed clearance on the edge of the box and volleyed into the top corner to notch his fifth goal in five matches.

Maeda, Greg Taylor, Arne Engels and Nicolas Kuhn were all handed substitute roles after starting against Bayern.

Visiting goalkeeper Jack Walton survived the first quarter of the game without having a shot to save as efforts from Idah and Cameron Carter-Vickers flew off target.

Image: Celtic's Callum McGregor (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with team-mate Luke McCowan

But McGregor took matters into his own hands after collecting a pass from Yang Hyun-jun. The midfielder burst away from Allan Campbell and showed quick feet when faced with the United back four to make space to drill home from 16 yards into the bottom corner.

The Celtic captain soon came close with his right foot from a similar distance after being gifted possession and Hoops left-back Jeffrey Schlupp hit the inside of a post from 20 yards.

Jota netted his first goal at Celtic Park since hitting what proved to be the winner in a 3-2 victory over Rangers in April 2023 before setting up Idah with a perfect cross for a chance that Walton saved well with his feet.

Image: Adam Idah wrapped up Celtic's win

Campbell had half chances in both halves but could not force Kasper Schmeichel into a meaningful save.

Walton saved Luke McCowan's free-kick and Taylor's strike in a quiet second half which was lit up by Idah's 84th-minute strike as Celtic geared up for their European adventure without any problems.

'Three goals of individual brilliance'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendan Rodgers reflects on Celtic's 3-0 win over Dundee Utd and looks ahead to Tuesday's Champions League Playoff second-leg against Bayern Munich.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to Sky Sports News:

"The attitude going into the game after a tough midweek game [was great], our record after the Champions League has been excellent.

"The quality of our football, especially the first half, was at a really, really high level. How quickly we moved the ball, how we connected the game and all the goals, really, were three goals of individual brilliance.

"All the players are synchronised in the work. They all connect really well. The focus is good in the game, the concentration is good in the game and right to the very end, they're pushing and trying to score more goals, but also trying to defend their own goals.

"Now we can recover and then get ready for a different challenge again on Tuesday, but we'll relish it."

'Outplayed by the better team'

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaking to Sky Sports News:

"We were outplayed and beaten by the better team.

"You're hoping coming into the game that Celtic have got one eye on next week and they don't reach the levels that they're capable of, but I think credit to Celtic and Brendan Rodgers they maintain those high standards.

"When you go behind it's a real uphill challenge thereafter, I thought the second half we got the press on a little bit higher up the pitch and we were able to force more turnovers.

"But, even when we did that, the discipline in the organisation of Celtic and the willingness they have to go and win the ball back instantly makes life very, very difficult for any opposition.

"We've seen what they've done to other teams here in the past and, unfortunately, we're on the wrong end of the result but we've got seven huge games coming up now prior to the split and that's where our main focus needs to be now."