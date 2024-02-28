Celtic 7-1 Dundee: Brendan Rodgers' side rout Dundee to keep pace in Scottish Premiership title race

Celtic made sure to keep pace in the Scottish Premiership title race, demolishing Dundee 7-1 at Celtic Park, with six goals coming in the first half.

Each of the first three goals on Wednesday night were headers. Cameron Carter-Vickers set things off in the seventh minute, then Adam Idah (16) scored with the back of his head, before Matt O'Riley's stooped effort made it three (22).

But that made up only 50 per cent of the first-half goal tally. Daizen Maeda's fine finish (28) added the fourth, before Greg Taylor (33) found the net shortly after. A strike just before the interval from Callum McGregor (45+6) made it six, shortly after Curtis Main had a goal ruled out for offside.

Dundee, who made three half-time changes, tightened up in the second half. Celtic only added one more to their tally as Daniel Kelly (63) curled home a fine effort.

The visitors' evening looked to go from bad to worse when Finlay Robertson was sent off for two yellow cards, but they did claw back some pride as Michael Mellon volleyed past Joe Hart for Dundee's reply.

It sees Celtic remain two points behind Rangers in the title race, who themselves came from behind to beat Kilmarnock on Wednesday. Dundee stay in sixth on 32 points.

How Celtic demolished Dundee

Celtic very quickly put paid to an effort from Dundee inside a minute and once they took the lead, they did not look back.

O'Riley swept in a free-kick from the right wing, and Carter-Vickers got the better of Amadou Bakayoko at the back post to nod it home. There was a brief VAR check, but the goal stood.

Nine minutes later and another headed goal doubled Celtic's lead. Alistair Johnston sent in a fine cross, with Idah rising above his marker to see the ball home with the back of his head.

Dundee were dealt some rotten luck for the third a few minutes later. A long ball was pumped into the area, and took a big deflection off one of their players. It then fell to the waiting O'Riley, who stooped down low to nod the ball into the back of the net.

It was four before the half-hour mark. O'Riley picked up a second assist of the evening, slotting the ball through delightfully for Maeda. He then dinked the ball past his defender before firing home on a tight angle.

It officially became a rout in the 33rd minute as Taylor made it five. Johnston sent in another right-wing cross, which pinged off a Dundee head on the way through. The Celtic man was waiting just behind to slot past Trevor Carson.

There was a brief bright moment for Dundee when Curtis Main took advantage of some confused Celtic defending to fire past Hart just before the break. However, a lengthy VAR check deemed him to be offside, and the goal was ruled out.

But there was still time in the half for Celtic to make it six. It was a neat one-two between McGregor and Taylor at the top of the area before the captain swept the ball past Carson, with Celtic going in at the break to a roar from their home fans.

There were fewer goals in the second half, but Celtic did nab a seventh just after the hour. It was another cross from the right wing that evaded everyone - apart from Kelly, who curled home a fine effort.

Dundee made life even harder for themselves when they went down to 10 players. Robertson had initially been booked at the end of the first half, and picked up another yellow in the 76th minute to see him sent off.

But the visitors did come away with a goal in what had been a punishing trip to Glasgow. Aaron Donnelly's cross picked out Mellon at the back post, and he fired past Hart on the volley.

Rodgers reminisces after big win

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It was a top performance. We had players coming back, connecting the game, speed in the game, creativity and a real ruthless mentality.

"I have said about the pitch a few times but a big congratulations to the staff who have been working hard over the past few weeks to get it to a level that allows us to play at that speed. And you can see the difference it makes.

"So I thought all round, from the stands to the pitch, it was a great night for us.

"It felt more like when I was here the first time - that ruthless mentality of the team, simplicity of the game and the football we played. And that's why we are here, to entertain the supporters."

Docherty shocked by goals conceded

Dundee manager Tony Docherty: "It's something I have not seen in the group so I am actually a bit shocked to see the level of goal we have conceded.

"We need to take ownership and responsibility for that, for not defending crosses, not defending our box properly, getting done by cutbacks, getting done on the insides.

"I have to say I thought Celtic were outstanding but we can do more and we need to take responsibility for that.

"But I have to defend those players, they have been brilliant for me this season and there has to be a wee bit of reality in terms of us being a newly-promoted team. I am not taking away the accountability from myself and the players and I would like to apologise to the support.

"But I will always back that group of players because I don't think we have been lower than seventh in the league."

Celtic's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Hearts on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.

Dundee are at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday at 3pm.