Celtic 5-2 Falkirk: Hoops come from behind to survive League Cup scare against battling Bairns

Celtic survived a scare against Championship side Falkirk, coming from behind to progress to the League Cup semi-finals with a 5-2 win.

The Hoops were on a high after their impressive Champions League win in midweek but it was the Bairns, unbeaten in 43 league games, who took the lead as Ross MacIver sent an impressive strike beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

Paulo Bernardo volleyed in to equalise 10 minutes later, but Falkirk continued to impress with Finn Yeats heading them back in front before the break.

Adam Idah scored twice in two minutes to put Celtic ahead for the first time with Nicolas Kuhn also adding a double to send them into the last four of the competition.

They will play Aberdeen in the semi-finals on the weekend of November 2/3, with Rangers taking on Motherwell.

Celtic survive toughest test of season to secure Hampden return

Image: Nicolas Kuhn also scored twice for Celtic against Falkirk

Brendan Rodgers' side impressed from the first whistle in their Champions League opener, but the Bairns were in no mood to be the next team to be steamrollered at Parkhead.

James Forrest threatened first with Nicky Hogarth turning his close-range effort past the post before Falkirk shocked them with the opener in the 11th minute. Alex Valle failed to clear the ball and MacIver sent a brilliant strike beyond Schmeichel from outside the penalty area.

Team news Brendan Rodgers made eight changes to Celtic's starting XI vs Slovan Bratislava. Alex Valle made his debut with Auston Trusty making his first start.

Moments later Alfredo Agyeman should have made it two only to scuff his angled shot well wide.

Bernardo settled some nerves among the home fans in the 22nd minute when he volleyed in the equaliser from Valle's header

Image: Ross MacIver gave Falkirk an early lead against Celtic

But the Bairns were not rattled and Yeats sent a looping shot just wide soon after.

Idah then looked to put Celtic ahead but Liam Henderson stood firm to allow Hogarth to smother the ball.

Calvin Miller forced Schmeichel into a save as Falkirk continued to battle, then, with the Celtic defence sleeping, Yeats headed in from close range to put them back in front as the away section erupted after a quick VAR check confirmed he was onside.

Bernardo had the chance to pull Celtic level again just after half-time when he stood over the ball just outside the box, but he sent his free-kick high over the bar.

Image: Finn Yeats headed in Falkirk's second against Celtic

Rodgers had seen enough from his starting XI and made four changes with record signing Arne Engels coming on alongside Greg Taylor, Hyun-Jun Yang and Nicolas Kuhn.

Falkirk lost their two goalscorers to injury with Gary Oliver and Michael McKenna coming on before 'keeper Hogarth reacted to push a fierce shot from Yang clear.

Celtic then appeared to find their groove.

Idah tapped home Kuhn's ball to level the game then, after a VAR check for offside, the pair combined again with the striker slotting in his second goal in two minutes.

With the hosts now looking far more comfortable, Kuhn sent Engels' ball into the net in the 82nd minute before drilling home their fifth soon after as they completed their turnaround for a convincing scoreline.