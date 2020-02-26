Celtic vs Copenhagen preview

Team news, stats and prediction as Celtic host Copenhagen in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

Skipper Scott Brown and winger James Forrest will return from injury for Celtic's Europa League clash with FC Copenhagen at Parkhead on Thursday night.

Veteran midfielder Brown suffered a calf injury in the 1-1 first-leg draw, while Forrest missed out with a knock but Neil Lennon has confirmed both are fit.

Image: Odsonne Edouard scored Celtic's goal in the first leg

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham remains out with a calf problem. Attacker Ryan Christie is suspended while defender Hatem Abd Elhamed is working his way back from a groin injury with forward Mikey Johnston (knee) still out.

Dame N'Doye scored for Copenhagen in their first leg and is likely to be a chief threat.

Opta stats

Celtic are winless in their last four European games against Danish opponents (D2 L2), however they are unbeaten against such opposition on home soil (P6 W4 D2), without conceding a single goal.

FC Copenhagen have drawn four of their last six UEFA Europa League games (W1 L1), including the first leg at Telia Parken (1-1) - the Danish side will be aiming to reach the last 16 of the competition for the first time since 2016-17 where they were knocked out by Ajax.

Celtic will be aiming to reach the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League (in its current format) for the first time, whilst they last progressed to this stage of a European competition back in 2012/13 in the Champions League where they met Juventus.

Despite qualifying from the group stage, FC Copenhagen have scored just six goals in their seven UEFA Europa League matches in 2019-20 and have attempted the fewest shots of any team to have played 6+ games (47).

Following his goal in the first leg, no Celtic player has been involved in more UEFA Europa League goals for the Hoops this campaign than Odsonne Edouard (4 - 2 goals and 2 assists).

4:57 Highlights of Celtic's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership as they extended their lead at the top of the table

The Premiership is in the bag for Celtic and I think this will be a comfortable European night. Copenhagen have no pace up front and little quality in the centre-back department.

Dame N'Doye scored against Celtic - he is a handful but Celtic could play a high line without getting too worried. The two Copenhagen midfielders are decent talents but the rest, I think, are average.

It could be more than this but Celtic will turn it on again, regardless. Through to the last 16 for Neil Lennon's side.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Celtic 2-0 FC Copenhagen (9/2 with Sky Bet)