Celtic 3-0 Hearts: Daizen Maeda impresses for Hoops as they edge closer to Scottish Premiership title
Saturday 29 March 2025 16:59, UK
Daizen Maeda was Celtic's standout again as the Hoops returned to winning ways against Hearts to move closer to another Scottish Premiership title.
Brendan Rodgers was keen for Celtic to make amends for their Old Firm defeat and Maeda sent them on their way early on when he fired low into the bottom corner.
Shortly after, Jota was waiting to slam home the rebound after the Japan international's header crashed off the post as Celtic stamped their authority on the game.
They were rampant and Maeda made it 30 goals this season as converted from Nicolas Kuhn's well-timed cross to put them out of reach before half-time.
Neil Critchley's Hearts struggled against the champions who had chances to extend their lead, but they remain sixth with two games to play before the Scottish Premiership split.