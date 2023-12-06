Celtic 4-1 Hibernian: Hyeon-Gyu Oh scores twice as Hoops ease to 16 games unbeaten in Scottish Premiership

Hyeon-Gyu Oh scored twice as Celtic extended their unbeaten run to 16 games with a 4-1 win over Hibernian.

Brendan Rodgers' side are still yet to lose in the Scottish Premiership this season and always looked like winning at Celtic Park on Wednesday night as soon as Oh turned in the opener after just five minutes.

Matt O'Riley headed in the second from a Luis Palma cross and he went from provider to scorer by bagging the third from the penalty spot shortly after half-time.

Oh scored his second with a smart finish to confirm Hibs' six-game unbeaten run would come to an end although they did see Christian Doidge score a late consolation.

How Celtic beat Hibs

The champions got an early settler when Cameron Carter-Vickers got on the end of Palma's corner and hit a shot that skimmed off Oh's leg and beat David Marshall.

Oh was on the end of several crosses without seriously threatening before Marshall parried McGregor's 25-yard strike.

Image: Matt O'Riley celebrates after scoring Celtic's second

The second goal came in the 36th minute when O'Riley timed his run perfectly to head home Palma's cross after the winger had turned Lewis Miller inside out.

There were more chances at either end before the break. Alistair Johnston and Carter-Vickers both almost converted balls across the face of goal while Joe Hart made a good stop from Elie Youan.

Nat Phillips replaced Carter-Vickers at half-time and Celtic went further ahead in the 51st minute when Palma sent Marshall the wrong way from the spot.

Referee John Beaton was initially unconvinced over Lewis Stevenson's challenge on Alistair Johnston but he did not take long to change his mind after being called to the VAR monitor by Gavin Duncan.

Image: Luis Palma dispatches a penalty for Celtic's third

Oh netted four minutes later when he got on the end of McGregor's ball down the left channel, brushed off Will Fish and guided the ball into the far corner.

Youan hit the post with a deflected effort before the wide player set up substitute Doidge for a 72nd-minute tap-in with a return pass.

Australian winger Marco Tilio had come on in the 63rd minute for Celtic for his second appearance for the club. He created a decent shooting chance for himself but shot weakly at Marshall from 20 yards.

Celtic came closer when Marshall stopped Palma's free-kick and both Furuhashi and Iwata missed glorious late chances.

Celtic's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Kilmarnock on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.

Hibernian travel to face Livingston on Saturday. That game kicks off at 3pm.