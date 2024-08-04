Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Hoops begin Scottish Premiership title defence with dominant victory

Celtic vs Kilmarnock. Scottish Premiership.
Celtic Park.
Report as Celtic begin 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season with easy 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock; Reo Hatate scores opener before Liam Scales heads in second; Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn nets third with deflected shot and Anthony Ralston scores late fourth; Rangers already two points behind
Sunday 4 August 2024 18:43, UK
Celtic began their title defence with a dominant 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock which sent them top of the Scottish Premiership.
The champions eased to their first three points of the season on the opening weekend - and are already two points ahead of Rangers after their draw with Hearts - once Reo Hatate fired into the bottom corner from just inside the box in the 17th minute.
Celtic had already seen Kyogo Furuhashi denied by an excellent goal-line clearance before he was kept out by Robby McCrorie, who dived high to his right to parry a bending effort.
Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn was inches away from doubling the lead after seeing his rebound clip the top of the crossbar, having initially been kept out by McCrorie, but Celtic made sure they took a two-goal cushion into the break when Liam Scales out-muscled Lewis Mayo at a corner to head in off the right post.
Scales nearly doubled his tally at the start of the second half as his effort was cleared off the line by Oliver Bainbridge, although Celtic soon netted a third when Kuhn's shot deflected over McCrorie.
Kyogo was unable to get on the scoresheet, side-footing wide a decent opportunity from Hatate's cross, having a goal ruled out for offside, a penalty appeal turned down and a last-gasp shot kept out by McCrorie with the rebound turned home by Anthony Ralston in added time.