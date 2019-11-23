Celtic 4-0 Livingston: James Forrest hits double as Hoops thrash Livi

Scott Brown makes it 2-0 against Livingston

Celtic opened up a three-point gap over Rangers at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a convincing 4-0 win over Livingston at Parkhead.

French striker Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring in the 19th minute at Parkhead, with a deflected strike by skipper Scott Brown in the 57th minute preceding a double by James Forrest.

Neil Lennon's side have now won eight games in succession since losing to Livi in West Lothian last month, their only domestic defeat this season.

Rangers have the chance to close the gap at Hamilton on Sunday, while Lennon's team will prepare to take on Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday, safe in the knowledge his side are already through to the last 32 of the competition and in fine form.

Celtic's James Forrest celebrates making it 3-0 against Livingston

How Celtic finally broke Livingston

Celtic had gone three games without a win over Livi and without scoring. In an attempt to address that unusually poor record, Lennon returned Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie to the starting line-up.

The first real chance for the Hoops came in the seventh minute when right-back Jeremie Frimpong created a yard of space for himself inside Livingston's box but drove straight at keeper Matija Sarkic.

Celtic were finding it difficult to get behind the West Lothian side's defence but when Edouard did he scored with his trademark composure.

Gary Holt's side were looking for an offside flag when Rogic sent the Frenchman racing clear but that never came and despite the attention of chasing Livi defender Ricki Lamie, the 21-year-old dinked the ball from 14 yards over Sarkic.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard makes it 1-0 against Livingston

Celtic relaxed and grew in confidence.

With Hoops fans encouraging Brown to shoot from 20 yards when he took control of a Christie pass, the veteran midfielder duly obliged and the ball took a deflection before leaving Sarkic stranded.

Forrest's first goal came after Frimpong's angled-drive was saved by Sarkic, the ball spinning high into the air and the Hoops winger despatching it from 10 yards when it descended.

Sarkic then made a great top-corner save from Christie before Forrest raced through on to a pass from the former Inverness midfielder in added time to slot in his second and put the pressure on their Old Firm rivals for Sunday.

What the managers said...

Celtic boss Neil Lennon: "There will be anxious moments as we go along. There will be a dip but, at the minute, we are in a very strong position and playing brilliantly.

"We know there can be a below-par performance around the corner but we are prepared for that as well. Psychologically that is a good win for us.

"You get 24 hours to enjoy it and see what the [Rangers] result brings and you move on to the next one.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "I know everyone will pick up the papers and look at it as 4-0, but I just thought individual mistakes at times in the game cost us.

"For effort and commitment and all the things you look for, team shape, being brave at times in possession, I thought we had that.

"At times I felt we could've been braver but, if you take the goals out of the game, they didn't cut us open too many times."

What's next

Celtic host Rennes midweek in the Europa League on Thursday and then they face a trip to Ross County on December 1 - live on Sky Sports from 12pm. Livingston host Hamilton next Saturday.