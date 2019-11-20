Fraser Forster, on loan at Celtic from Southampton, unsure what future holds

Fraser Forster has played 15 matches in all competitions for Celtic this season

Fraser Forster will spend the rest of the season on loan at Celtic but admits he does not know what his long-term future holds.

The Southampton goalkeeper is currently in his fourth spell with the Hoops, having twice joined them on loan while on Newcastle's books, before making his move to Celtic Park permanent in 2012.

After impressing during his two years at Celtic, Southampton snapped up Forster, but after struggling to displace Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy in Ralph Hasenhuttl's plans, Forster returned to Glasgow on a one-year loan deal over the summer.

"I don't think there's a recall [option], so I think I'm here for the season from my side of things," said Forster.

"I'm happy here and glad to be back here playing. I just want to do as well as I can, so I think I'll be here for the season."

Forster still has two-and-a-half years left on his Saints deal but is a popular player among Celtic fans, although he suggested the decision on his future is not his to make.

"I'm only focusing on the short-term really," he added. "So much of what will happen will be out of my hands.

"I'm just concentrating week by week, enjoying it while I can. The rest will take care of itself."

Celtic play Livingston at home on Saturday when the Scottish Premiership resumes after the international break, before Neil Lennon's side face French side Rennes in the Europa League on November 28.