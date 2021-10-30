Celtic 0-0 Livingston: Hoops spurn chance to top Scottish Premiership as late penalty is saved in stalemate

Giorgos Giakoumakis saw a late penalty saved as Celtic missed the opportunity to overtake Rangers and go top of the Scottish Premiership table as they were held to a goalless draw by Livingston at Parkhead.

Livingston were stubborn and resilient at the back throughout, with the clearest first-half chances coming in the final minutes, defender Jack Fitzwater nodding Anthony Ralston's curling effort off the line and Ayo Obileye bravely blocking Liel Abada's stinging drive.

Celtic had few chances until a frenetic denouement, with Obileye sent off for cuffing Kyogo Furuhashi around the head, before striker Giakoumakis put his penalty at a comfortable height for the superb Max Stryjek to save low to his right.

Livingston survived the late onslaught, the result meaning Celtic stay in second, now one point behind league leaders Rangers but having played a game more, and the visitors picking up a valuable point and clean sheet.

Image: Livingston frustrated Celtic with a stubborn defensive display

How Celtic squandered their opportunity

Celtic took even longer to get going than their supporters after a 30-minute silent protest against the board and only managed one other shot on target - a Ralston effort that was cleared off the line just before half-time.

That was the closest they came as they failed to score against David Martindale's side for the second time this season.

A win would have put Celtic top, at least until Rangers play Motherwell on Sunday, for the first time since they briefly hit the summit after beating St Mirren 6-0 in August.

How the teams lined up Tom Rogic, Kyogo Furuhashu and Mikey Johnston dropped out, with Nir Bitton, Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis coming back in. Livi boss David Martindale also made three changes, with Tom Parkes, Stephane Omeonga and Andrew Shinnie replacing Ben Williamson, Scott Pittman and Alan Forrest respectively.

But they missed the creativity of the injured Tom Rogic and Giakoumakis failed to offer a serious threat after replacing Furuhashi in the starting line-up.

Livingston were the last Scottish team to beat Celtic and they again made life difficult for Ange Postecoglou's side as they stretched their unbeaten run to four matches.

Martindale had Stephane Omeonga back from a head knock but lost Scott Pittman and the Livi manager went with a three-man central defence which helped limit the space Celtic had to work in.

Image: Striker Giakoumakis had a late penalty saved in the draw against Livingston

Several fans' groups had called for a half-hour vow of silence in protest at claims Celtic are set to hand a senior security role to Police Scotland assistant chief constable Bernard Higgins, an officer they blamed for what they called the "vicious implementation" of now repealed legislation relating to football fans.

Other than a brief outburst of singing from a group of schoolchildren, there were no songs at all during that period. However, Celtic Park was also a chance-free zone.

There was still noise, mostly disapproving roars towards referee Bobby Madden, but also appreciation for a couple of sublime touches from Jota and dangerous crosses from the right which came to nothing.

There were also cheers at the sight of James Forrest warming up following his return to fitness and a convincing piece of penalty-box defending from Cameron Carter-Vickers when Andrew Shinnie looked like he might get a chance to repeat his September winner against Celtic.

The noise returned in emphatic fashion on the half-hour mark and the home team produced a less dramatic upsurge in attacking activity. Bitton could not control Abada's through ball, Carl Starfelt headed over and both Ralston and Abada saw shots blocked from decent openings.

The improvement did not continue though with the start of the second half equally as flat as the first. Postecoglou made a double switch in the 58th minute with Furuhashi and Johnston on for Abada and the limping Starfelt.

Image: The Greek squandered a massive opportunity to win the game

Little changed though and Postecoglou handed Forrest his first appearance since August 18 as the game went into the final 10 minutes.

The visiting bench made strong appeals for a penalty when Joe Hart came out to punch a free-kick and left Obileye needing treatment for a facial injury.

Instead it was Obileye who was soon punished. Giakoumakis stepped up despite Josip Juranovic scoring from the spot the previous weekend, and the Greek striker produced an unconvincing effort which Stryjek held, before both Forrest and Giakoumakis scuffed chances in quick succession before the full-time whistle.

What's next?

Celtic are back in Europa League action on Thursday, travelling to Ferencvaros; kick-off 8pm. They then take on Dundee at Celtic Park on Sunday November 7 in the Scottish Premiership, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12pm.

Livingston take on Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.