Celtic 2-0 Livingston: Kyogo Furuhashi and Liam Scales make sure Hoops stay top for Christmas

Celtic rediscovered their winning form as goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Liam Scales guaranteed they would top the Scottish Premiership at Christmas.

After back-to-back defeats for the first time in a decade, the Hoops knew they needed a victory against Livingston to stop Rangers being able to overtake them when they place Motherwell on Sunday.

Celtic were booed off at the end of a wasteful first half, but Kyogo ended his seven-game goal drought after the break to inject some festive cheer into the Parkhead stands.

Defender Liam Scales headed in for his first league goal of the season soon after as they made sure of their win against a Livi side who offered very little.

They have been without a win since October and remain five points adrift at the bottom of the table.

How Celtic returned to winning ways

Image: Celtic's victory ensures they will remain top of the Scottish Premiership

The game saw normal service resumed at Celtic Park in more ways than one.

Celtic bounced back from losing consecutive league games for the first time in a decade and losing their first domestic home match in almost three years.

The Green Brigade were back inside the stadium after about 300 members had their season tickets suspended for six matches as well as being denied tickets for seven away games.

Team news Brendan Rodgers makes two changes to his Celtic starting XI with Dazien Maeda and Paulo Bernardo in the line-up. David Martindale mades four changes from Livingston's defeat at Aberdeen in midweek. Jack Hamilton started in goal with Tom Parkes, Bruce Anderson and Luiyi De Lucas also added.

The fans group used a banner to thank fellow ultras group 'The Bhoys' for staying away in solidarity and declared "football without fans is nothing" after they reached an agreement with the club weeks after being banned over a series of issues. The gesture led to a standing ovation from several thousand fans in the opposite corner of the ground.

Image: The Green Brigade fans group returned after a ban

With the atmosphere levels multiplied on recent weeks, Celtic started with the tempo and conviction that was lacking in last weekend's defeat by Hearts and created several early chances.

James Penrice cleared off the line from Furuhashi, Jack Pittman blocked from Paulo Bernardo after Hamilton had spilled Luis Palma's free-kick, and Tom Parkes produced three goal-saving interventions to deny Daizen Maeda.

Image: Kyogo Furuhashi scores to give Celtic the lead against Livingston

Livi lost Parkes to a head injury in the 42nd minute after he got in the way of a fierce shot but substitute Michael Nottingham immediately stepped into his shoes by blocking Maeda's effort.

The visitors briefly improved as an attacking force late in the first half without threatening Joe Hart as Celtic's performance dipped but the game was won inside six minutes of the restart.

Palma was the creator each time, first cutting inside from the left touchline and curling a shot towards the far post which Furuhashi helped into the net.

Celtic's Liam Scales celebrates with Luis Palma after making it 2-0

The Honduran winger then delivered one of his near-post corners on to the head of Scales, who guided the ball into the far corner.

The floodgates threatened to open but Livingston maintained their shape and discipline to limit the damage. Maeda headed wide and Hamilton saved well from headers from Cameron Carter-Vickers and substitute Hyeon-Gyu Oh.

Celtic's next Scottish Premiership game is away to Dundee on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 3pm.

Livingston's next match is at home to St Johnstone on December 27. Kick-off 7.45pm.