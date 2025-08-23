Celtic 3-0 Livingston: Benjamin Nygren and Johnny Kenny score as Hoops ease to victory amid more fan protests

Celtic eased to victory against Livingston to maintain their winning start to another Premiership title defence as the fans again showed their frustration at the Hoops board.

Three goals in the second half saw the visitors' resistance broken, with summer signing Benjamin Nygren netting a double before striker Johnny Kenny scored his first goal at Celtic Park.

Shin Yamada did have the ball in the net before the break only for it to be ruled out for offside, and Jerome Prior produced a brilliant save to deny Hyun-Jun Yang on what was a busy afternoon for the away goalkeeper.

Image: Celtic fans once again protested against the board

Frustrated by perceived transfer inactivity in recent weeks, fans chanted 'sack the board' during and after the goalless draw against Kairat Almaty in the first leg of the Champions League play-off in midweek.

The jeers came again as banners which read 'zero ambition', 'neglect team', 'rinse fans' and 'basic board' appeared in one section.

Brendan Rodgers' side now face a crucial trip to Kazakhstan before the first Old Firm of the season against Rangers next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Celtic comfortable but tensions remain

Image: Johnny Kenny celebrates scoring his first goal at Celtic Park

Celtic face a 7000-mile round trip for the second leg against Kairat on Tuesday with £40m awaiting the winners for reaching the league phase of European football's elite club competition.

With one eye on Kazakhstan, Rodgers rang the changes, with only goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, defender Liam Scales - captain for the start - and Nygren remaining.

Just as the Green Brigade section made their feelings about the board known, Yamada knocked a cross from Arne Engels past Prior but the Belgium midfielder was confirmed offside after a VAR check.

Image: Jerome Prior made an acrobatic save to deny Hyun-Jun Yang

Prior made a fabulous save in added time, somehow pushing Yang's powerful header from point-blank range onto the bar, with Livi scrambling the ball to safety and more 'sack the board' chants were heard before half-time.

Celtic Park relaxed somewhat early in the second half when Prior spilled a right-footed drive from Yang straight to Nygren who tapped into the empty net.

In the 58th minute, Rodgers brought on captain Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Daizen Maeda for Luke McCowan, Yamada and Paulo Bernardo.

Image: Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell (L) and chief exec Michael Nicholson (C) were watching at Celtic Park

Prior thwarted Nygren when he broke through but the Sweden forward made no mistake when the 'keeper pushed away a cross from Engels, firing high into the net via the woodwork from 14 yards.

Five minutes later, Maeda set up Kenny, on for Yang, to knock in a third which gave the scoreline solidity, but the rift between fans and board carries on in the background.