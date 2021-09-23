14' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

13' Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Foul by Blaise Riley-Snow (Raith Rovers).

12' Foul by James McCarthy (Celtic).

12' Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

11' Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).

11' Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Attempt missed. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aidan Connolly.

4' Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Montgomery.

2' Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

2' Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Dick.

First Half begins.