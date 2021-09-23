Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Celtic vs Raith Rovers. Scottish League Cup Quarter Final.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 0

    Raith Rovers 0

      corner icon

      Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

      free_kick_won icon

      Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Blaise Riley-Snow (Raith Rovers).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by James McCarthy (Celtic).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aidan Connolly.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Montgomery.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

      free_kick_won icon

      Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Dick.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.