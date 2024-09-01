 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Celtic vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 3

  • D Maeda (17th minute)
  • K Furuhashi (40th minute)
  • C McGregor (75th minute)

Rangers 0

    Latest Scottish Premiership Odds

    Celtic 3-0 Rangers: Hoops' Old Firm dominance continues with convincing victory

    Report and highlights as Celtic beat Rangers 3-0; Daizen Maeda opens scoring with Kyogo Furuhashi doubling their lead before half-time; Callum McGregor nets third; Celtic are five points clear of their rivals in the Scottish Premiership after four games

    Alison Conroy

    Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

    Sunday 1 September 2024 15:05, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Highlights from the Old Firm clash between Celtic and Rangers

    Celtic continued their Old Firm dominance as they cruised to a 3-0 win against Rangers in the first meeting of the season.

    Rabbi Matondo passed up a brilliant chance for Rangers as they looked for their first win at Celtic Park since 2021 before Kyogo Furuhashi's goal was ruled out for offside.

    A brilliant finish from Daizen Maeda sent the hosts ahead with Kyogo doubling their lead before the break with a 30-yard strike.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Daizen Maeda gives Celtic the lead in the Old Firm derby

    Callum McGregor made it 3-0 with his third goal of the season as the Hoops brought on Deadline Day signings Arne Engels and Luke McCowan.

    Philippe Clement has yet to beat Brendan Rodgers' side, who are now five points clear of their Old Firm rivals after four games of the season.

    Trending

    Celtic convincing, Rangers rattled

    Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic 2-0 up vs Rangers
    Image: Kyogo Furuhashi put Celtic 2-0 up vs Rangers

    Rangers failed to beat Celtic last season and the nerves showed as Matondo headed wide from James Tavernier's ball early in the game.

    That looked to knock their confidence again and Kyogo then tapped in Nicolas Kuhn's cross soon after only for Celtic's celebrations to be cut short as VAR ruled it out for offside.

    Also See:

    Team news

    • Kyogo Furuhashi returned for Celtic with Nicolas Kuhn also starting
    • New signings Arne Engels, Luke McCowan, Auston Trusty and Alex Valle were on the bench
    • Rangers also made two changes with Robin Propper and Mohamed Diomande starting
    • Deadline day signing Neraysho Kasanwirjo was on the bench

    Just six minutes later they did take lead. Alistair Johnston cut the ball back to Maeda and he made no mistake with a brilliant right-footed finish.

    Celtic Park was rocking and Rangers frustrations showed as Jefte was booked for charging into Kuhn.

    John Beaton then flashed a yellow card at Johnston and Mohamed Diomande for a coming together with Gers assistant Alex Rae also cautioned.

    The hosts continued to dominate and John Souttar did well to clear Paulo Bernado's cross before Kyogo could take advantage.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Kyogo extends Celtic's lead in the Old Firm clash with this long-range strike

    Reo Hatate passed up a brilliant chance to make it 2-0 as he steered the ball wide after Maeda saw his chance blocked.

    They did double their lead before the break and in some style. Taylor slid the ball into Kyogo's path and he rifled the ball into the net from 30 yards.

    The Hoops looked unstoppable.

    Rangers looked to find a way back after the break with Cyriel Dessers forcing Kasper Schmeichel into a save, before Jack Butland was called into action at the other end to deny Kuhn.

    Paulo Bernado then picked out Kyogo at the back post but the striker failed to convert.

    Rangers were rocked and failed to take advantage of the few chances that came their way - Vaclav Cerny's cross fell to John Souttar and his effort was blocked before he saw his header flicked onto the post by Liam Scales.

    Rangers failed to take their chances at Celtic Park
    Image: Rangers failed to take their chances at Celtic Park

    Kyogo then somehow missed the chance to make it 3-0. The striker met Hatate's ball, tried to lift it over Butland and it drifted wide.

    Ross McCausland, on for Matondo, could only send his strike wide from Jefte's cross as Rangers tried again to get back into the match with Butland then saving them at the other end as he managed to claw the ball clear after Robin Propper diverted it towards his own net.

    There was a rapturous applause for Arne Engels as Celtic's record signing replaced Bernardo to make his debut, with James Forrest also coming off the bench to make his 500th Hoops appearance.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Celtic captain Callum McGregor all but seals the win against Rangers in the Old Firm clash with this goal

    Callum McGregor then wrapped up the win in the 75th minute when his deflected strike flew past Butland as the fans went into full party mode.

    Brendan Rodgers then handed a debut to Luke McCowan after his Deadline Day switch from Dundee as Hamza Igamane made his first appearance for Rangers.

    Rangers did have late chances from Tavernier and McCausland but Schmeichel was in no mood to let them take anything away from the first clash of the season.

    What's coming up in the Scottish Premiership?

    Win £2,000,000 with Super 6!
    Win £2,000,000 with Super 6!

    Win TWO MILLION POUNDS for free as Super 6 makes its return! Play for free.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Other Sports

    Stream the Premier League and 1000+ EFL games this season with NOW!