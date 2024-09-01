Celtic 3-0 Rangers: Hoops' Old Firm dominance continues with convincing victory

Celtic continued their Old Firm dominance as they cruised to a 3-0 win against Rangers in the first meeting of the season.

Rabbi Matondo passed up a brilliant chance for Rangers as they looked for their first win at Celtic Park since 2021 before Kyogo Furuhashi's goal was ruled out for offside.

A brilliant finish from Daizen Maeda sent the hosts ahead with Kyogo doubling their lead before the break with a 30-yard strike.

Callum McGregor made it 3-0 with his third goal of the season as the Hoops brought on Deadline Day signings Arne Engels and Luke McCowan.

Philippe Clement has yet to beat Brendan Rodgers' side, who are now five points clear of their Old Firm rivals after four games of the season.

Celtic convincing, Rangers rattled

Rangers failed to beat Celtic last season and the nerves showed as Matondo headed wide from James Tavernier's ball early in the game.

That looked to knock their confidence again and Kyogo then tapped in Nicolas Kuhn's cross soon after only for Celtic's celebrations to be cut short as VAR ruled it out for offside.

Team news Kyogo Furuhashi returned for Celtic with Nicolas Kuhn also starting

New signings Arne Engels, Luke McCowan, Auston Trusty and Alex Valle were on the bench

Rangers also made two changes with Robin Propper and Mohamed Diomande starting

Deadline day signing Neraysho Kasanwirjo was on the bench

Just six minutes later they did take lead. Alistair Johnston cut the ball back to Maeda and he made no mistake with a brilliant right-footed finish.

Celtic Park was rocking and Rangers frustrations showed as Jefte was booked for charging into Kuhn.

John Beaton then flashed a yellow card at Johnston and Mohamed Diomande for a coming together with Gers assistant Alex Rae also cautioned.

The hosts continued to dominate and John Souttar did well to clear Paulo Bernado's cross before Kyogo could take advantage.

Reo Hatate passed up a brilliant chance to make it 2-0 as he steered the ball wide after Maeda saw his chance blocked.

They did double their lead before the break and in some style. Taylor slid the ball into Kyogo's path and he rifled the ball into the net from 30 yards.

The Hoops looked unstoppable.

Rangers looked to find a way back after the break with Cyriel Dessers forcing Kasper Schmeichel into a save, before Jack Butland was called into action at the other end to deny Kuhn.

Paulo Bernado then picked out Kyogo at the back post but the striker failed to convert.

Rangers were rocked and failed to take advantage of the few chances that came their way - Vaclav Cerny's cross fell to John Souttar and his effort was blocked before he saw his header flicked onto the post by Liam Scales.

Kyogo then somehow missed the chance to make it 3-0. The striker met Hatate's ball, tried to lift it over Butland and it drifted wide.

Ross McCausland, on for Matondo, could only send his strike wide from Jefte's cross as Rangers tried again to get back into the match with Butland then saving them at the other end as he managed to claw the ball clear after Robin Propper diverted it towards his own net.

There was a rapturous applause for Arne Engels as Celtic's record signing replaced Bernardo to make his debut, with James Forrest also coming off the bench to make his 500th Hoops appearance.

Callum McGregor then wrapped up the win in the 75th minute when his deflected strike flew past Butland as the fans went into full party mode.

Brendan Rodgers then handed a debut to Luke McCowan after his Deadline Day switch from Dundee as Hamza Igamane made his first appearance for Rangers.

Rangers did have late chances from Tavernier and McCausland but Schmeichel was in no mood to let them take anything away from the first clash of the season.

