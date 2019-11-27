Celtic vs Rennes preview: Europa League preview

Mohamed Elyounoussi is expected to be sidelined for Celtic this week

Team news, stats and prediction as Celtic face Rennes in the Europa League.

Team news

Jonny Hayes will be sidelined for Celtic but Greg Taylor and Michael Johnston are fit and available to feature.

But Mohamed Elyounoussi is also expected to miss out due to a foot injury picked up during the international break, with Boli Bolingoli (hamstring), Jozo Simunovic, Vakoun Bayo and Hatem Abd Elhamed (all knee) also injured.

Raphinha will not feature for Rennes while Eduardo Camavinga is suffering with a muscular issue.

State of play

Celtic have already guaranteed their qualification from Group E and will clinch first place with a win or if CFR Cluj lose against Lazio.

Opta stats

Celtic have never lost against Rennes (W1 D2), with the reverse fixture on MD1 finishing in a 1-1 draw.

Rennes have lost both of their previous away games against Scottish opponents, going down 0-1 against Rangers in 1971 (Cup Winners' Cup) and 1-3 against Celtic in 2011 (Europa League).

Celtic have already qualified for the knockout stages as the only unbeaten side in group E (W3 D1). They've never remained unbeaten in their opening five group stage games in any previous Champions League or Europa League campaign.

Rennes are winless in their last five Europa League matches (D1 L4), losing each of the last three in a row.

James Forrest netted his first Europa League goal in Celtic's 2-1 win at Lazio last time out, having failed to score in any of his previous 25 appearances in the competition.

Charlie's prediction

5:37 Highlights of Celtic's 4-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership Highlights of Celtic's 4-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership

Celtic have done a great job. I didn't expect them to get the win at Lazio. It was a decent scalp and it took them long enough to get a scalp like that away from home. They are an attack-minded team and enjoy a lot of possession in their home matches, especially in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic are top of their group and want to win the group but Neil Lennon will make three or four changes nevertheless. They need to keep feeding players game time. I see them winning but it will be a tough one - it is a hard-working night but it is more about game time for some fringe players.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)