Celtic 2-1 St Mirren: Hyeon-Gyu Oh secures late win over stubborn Buddies

Hyeon-Gyu Oh came off the bench to complete Celtic's turnaround in a hard-fought win over St Mirren.

The Hoops, who were looking to make amends for their goalless draw at Hibernian on Saturday, were stunned as Conor McMenamin headed the Buddies in front early on.

David Turnbull lashed home the equaliser before he missed from the penalty spot after a VAR check ruled Alex Gogic had handled the ball.

The visitors frustrated the leaders but Oh fired in a brilliant shot following an assist from fellow sub Odin Thiago Holm to wrap up the victory to keep them five points clear of Rangers.

St Mirren remain in third.

Celtic return to winning ways

Image: Oh celebrates his winner with Kyogo

Brendan Rodgers' side had dropped points at the weekend but the main talking point ahead of the game was the Green Brigade's ban from Celtic Park for "increasingly serious escalation in unacceptable behaviours".

The move came after incidents including the fan group's co-ordination of a display showing solidarity with the people of Palestine at last week's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid and their absence impacted on the atmosphere.

Team news Brendan Rodgers rested Cameron Carter-Vickers who was replaced by Nat Phillips

David Turnbull and James Forrest started as Paulo Bernardo and Daizen Maeda dropped to the bench.

Ryan Strain returned from suspension for St Mirren

Caolan Boyd-Munce and Toyosi Olusanya were also back in the side.

The visitors then silenced the fans with the early opener.

Greg Kiltie's curling cross from wide on the left was met by Northern Ireland attacker McMenamin and he gave keeper Joe Hart no chance with his header from close range.

Image: St Mirren's Conor McMenamin celebrates with Ryan Strain

The goal concentrated Celtic minds while the fans began grumbling at St Mirren taking the lead.

But they had cause to cheer when Turnbull picked up a Matt O'Riley pass 20 yards from goal and curled a shot high past Buddies keeper Hemming.

Image: David Turnbull equalised for Celtic

There was a handball check by VAR when Turnbull's shot came off the sliding Buddies midfielder Alex Gogic and when referee John Beaton checked his pitchside monitor he inevitably pointed to the spot.

Turnbull's spot-kick struck the post, Luis Palma's effort from the rebound was well-saved by Hemming and then O'Riley headed past the post and Saints breathed again.

Celtic increased the pressure just before the break with Hemming preventing Gogic inadvertently slicing a clearance into his own net before making a good save from Palma's low drive.

Image: Turnbull's penalty hit the post

An intricate move early in the second half ended with Hemming making a fine save from Forrest's drive from 10 yards before the winger and Palma made way for Maeda and South Korean attacker Yang Hyun-jun.

Celtic kept knocking at the door and seven minutes from the end Oh took a pass from fellow substitute Odin Thiago Holm inside the box and drove high into the net.

The hosts should have scored again in added time when Kyogo Furuhashi was clean through, only to be foiled by Hemming.

Celtic are away to Ross County on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

St Mirren's next Scottish Premiership match is away to Hibernian on November 8. Kick-off 7.45pm.