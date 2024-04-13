Celtic 3-0 St Mirren: Brendan Rodgers' side move four points clear in Scottish Premiership title race

Celtic scored three second-half goals to beat St Mirren 3-0 and put more pressure on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Brendan Rodgers' side knew a victory against the Buddies would move them four points clear of their Old Firm rivals, albeit having played two games more

It was a frustrating first half with no real chances for either side, but Reo Hatate curled the ball into the top corner from Alistair Johnston's brilliant cross to open the scoring just after the break.

The defender then set up Kyogo Furuhashi to nod in for Celtic's second on the hour, with substitute Adam Idah heading in late on to wrap up the victory to extend their lead ahead of Rangers' game at Ross County on Sunday, live on Sky.

It made it three league wins against the Buddies who already secured a top-six place for a second successive season.

Celtic wear down St Mirren to extend title lead

Image: Celtic are four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after their win against St Mirren

It was a slow start by the defending champions with Maik Nawrocki fortunate to escape an early booking for a late aerial challenge on Toyosi Olusanya after misjudging the flight of the ball in his first appearance for seven weeks.

Ryan Strain came on for St Mirren after Elvis Bwomono went off with a head knock and the Australian was quickly booked for a foul on Hyun-Jun Yang.

Team news Brendan Rodgers made two enforced changes as Maik Nawrocki and Hyun-Jun Yang replaced Liam Scales and Diazen Maeda.

St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara returned to the starting XI with Keanu Baccus. Mikel Mandron dropped to the bench with Hyeok-Kyu Kwon unable to play against his parent club.

That was a rare moment of progress for the South Korea winger though and Celtic only managed one shot in the first half, Matt O'Riley's drilled effort blocked by Caolan Boyd-Munce.

Boyd-Munce was showing strength and composure in the Saints midfield and Alex Gogic was breaking out of defence to spring some counter-attacks.

The visitors looked the more threatening team in the opening half. Greg Kiltie had a great chance from Olusanya's square ball but could not make the required contact. Strain had an effort blocked and Olusanya fired over from a tight angle.

Whatever Rodgers said at half-time had the desired effect as Celtic immediately stepped up several gears.

Image: Hatate celebrates after giving Celtic a second-half lead against St Mirren

Furuhashi glanced a header wide when Cameron Carter-Vickers looked likely to score behind him but Celtic did not have long to wait for the breakthrough in the 52nd minute.

Johnston's pass inside found Hatate and the Japan midfielder took a touch before quickly guiding the ball into the top corner with the outside of his boot from 16 yards.

Image: Kyogo celebrates making it 2-0 to Celtic vs St Mirren

Yang miskicked when presented with a good chance moments later but Furuhashi doubled the lead on the hour mark when he headed home Johnston's cross from six yards.

Zach Hemming saved from Greg Taylor, Hatate and substitute Luis Palma as Celtic kept up the pressure.

St Mirren had seen Scott Tanser and Kiltie, through injury, go off at the start of the second half and the visitors were now struggling to impose themselves.

McGregor was among four substitutes who came on in the 71st minute and the home side were able to make a sixth replacement, James Forrest, because of Bwomono's concussion.

Image: Adam Idah scored Celtic's third

The winger came close before being involved in the move that led to Idah nodding home from close range in the 86th minute as Celtic outnumbered the visiting defence.

Rodgers delighted with Celtic courage

Image: Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at full time

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to Sky Sports:

"Clearly, our second-half performance was very good. It was difficult in the first half and we didn't keep the ball well enough in the first half.

"Second half the players were excellent against St Mirren who are very, very good.

"They've had a fantastic season and they're hard to break down and in these type of games are about when you get the first goal. Thankfully we get it early in the second half and then I thought we really came alive.

"I think the second half was a continuation from last week and we played with courage and no fear.

"We want to score goals. We're very attack-minded, but attacked-minded in defending as well so we don't give away so much and I thought we did that today."

Robinson: We were punished for mistakes

Image: St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said:

"I thought we were brilliant first half, we played with a purpose and passed to play forward then the changes hurt us.

"The substitutions slowed the momentum and credit to Celtic, the first goal is a super finish and Kyogo's movement for the second goal is incredible.

"That's the levels you're playing against and we got punished for mistakes.

"We're potentially in a European position and we've still got a lot to play for.

"As you saw by our performance levels and quality, at times, on the ball we're certainly not going to let the season pass us by."

Celtic's attention turns to their Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on April 20. Kick-off 12.30pm.

St Mirren need to wait for the Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures to be announced.

