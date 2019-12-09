Charlton vs Huddersfield preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button
Last Updated: 09/12/19 4:23pm
Charlton face Huddersfield the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.
Team news
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer will have Wales international Tom Lockyer available once again for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield. The defender collected his fifth booking of the season in the 3-1 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on November 30 and missed Saturday's trip to Middlesbrough through suspension but is now back in the fold.
Striker Lyle Taylor made his first appearance since August at the Riverside Stadium after a 13-game absence with a knee injury, and Bowyer has hinted that he will get a chance to build upon the 45 minutes he got under his belt on Teesside. Midfielder Erhun Oztumer is out with ankle ligament damage, while striker Chuks Aneke remains on the sidelines after suffering a fifth muscle injury since the summer.
Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley is hoping to have "one or two" players back from injury as he looks for a response to back-to-back defeats by Bristol City and Leeds. However, he is remaining coy over the identities of those players.
Terence Kongolo and Adama Diakhaby, who missed out at the weekend, will be unavailable once again, while Danny Simpson (hip), Jaden Brown (ankle) Alex Pritchard (calf) and Fraizer Campbell (hip) will hope to be included. On-loan Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah completes a three-match ban following his red card against Swansea.
Recent form
Charlton's injury worries continue to bite, with the narrow 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last time out their fifth defeat in six games. Lee Bowyer's Addicks are without a win since the 3-0 victory over Derby on October 19.
Meanwhile, after a bright start, Danny Cowley's Huddersfield are struggling to put a run of form together. They, too, are without a win since November 2 and lost the Yorkshire derby to Leeds at the weekend.
Latest highlights
Opta stats
This is the first league meeting between Charlton and Huddersfield since January 2016, a 5-0 win for the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium.
Huddersfield have lost just one of their last five visits to Charlton in all competitions (W2 D2 L1), winning their most recent game there in September 2015.
Charlton are winless in eight league games (D2 L6), losing the last three in a row. They last lost four consecutive league games back in March 2017.
Huddersfield are winless in their last five league games (D2 L3), having been unbeaten in the seven before that (W4 D3).
Charlton have used more different players (28), and made more changes to their starting XI (57) than any other Championship side this season.
Huddersfield's Karlan Grant has been directly involved in 59 per cent of Huddersfield's 22 league goals this season (11 goals, 2 assists), the highest ratio of any player in the Championship.