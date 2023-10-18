Arsenal will make a late call on the fitness of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Leandro Trossard ahead of their Saturday Night Football clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which you can watch live on Sky Sports. Saka missed the win over Man City before the international break after limping out of both the Champions League defeat at Lens and previous win over Bournemouth. He was also unavailable for England duty. "He's been working so hard to be fit for this game," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. "Let's see where he is today [Friday]. He had a couple of days off that he needed as well. But it's not been a rest for him, he's been doing the training to be available against Chelsea."Meanwhile, Saliba was forced to withdraw from the France squad to rest a 'chronic toe injury', despite a starring role in that win over City. Trossard came off at half-time in that match and missed Belgium's games with a hamstring issue. Asked about the latest on the trio Artetasaid: "Not a lot, we haven't had a lot of players, it's the first training session we're going to do today [Friday] and we'll know more after the session." Arteta was also asked in his pre-match press conference whether Saliba's problem would be one that could cause him issues all season long. "Hopefully not but obviously he's been carrying that for weeks now and we have to use that time to settle, and we believe it was the best moment to do it," said Arteta. "[A doubt for tomorrow?] Depending on how he is able to train today."