Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal: Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard grab comeback point for Gunners

Chelsea vs Arsenal. Premier League.
Stamford BridgeAttendance39,723.
Report and highlights as Rice and Trossard strike back for Arsenal to earn visitors a point at Stamford Bridge; Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk had earlier put the Blues in control; Gunners sit second in Premier League table level on points with leaders Man City; Chelsea up to ninth
Saturday 21 October 2023 20:38, UK
Arsenal battled back from two goals down to salvage their unbeaten record and a point at Chelsea, with a full-blooded London derby eventually ending in a 2-2 draw after goalkeeper errors at both ends.
The visitors looked on course for their first defeat of the season to their rejuvenated neighbours when David Raya was caught out by Mykhailo Mudryk's mishit cross at the start of the second half. They were already trailing to Cole Palmer's first-half penalty and had seemed short on ideas in attack.
But Robert Sanchez's poor pass out at the other end allowed Declan Rice to shoot into an empty net from 30 yards and Leandro Trossard sent the travelling supporters into delirium when he tucked in a wonderfully whipped cross from fit-again Bukayo Saka at the back post with six minutes of the 90 remaining.
Man City's win earlier in the day saw the defending champions recover top spot in the Premier League table following their defeat at the Emirates before the international break but Arsenal's fight back means they are second only on goal difference. Their comeback maintains their positive momentum.
Arteta, though, will have questions to answer about his goalkeeper. Raya looked nervous in the first half against City but survived. Against Chelsea he was exposed. Arsenal's alternative keeper Aaron Ramsdale was at home following the birth of his son but Arteta will surely be weighing up whether to reinstate his former No 1 for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Sevilla.
For Pochettino and Chelsea, they avoided a record fourth-straight Premier League loss at home to Arsenal but will be kicking themselves for not capitalising on another performance which demonstrated the strides they are making. They at least edge into the top 10 with this draw.
Arsenal: Raya (5); White (7), Saliba (6), Gabriel (6), Zinchenko (6); Rice (7), Odegaard (6), Jorginho (6); Saka (7), Jesus (6), Martinelli (6)
Subs: Tomiyasu (6), Smith Rowe (6), Nketiah (6), Trossard (8), Havertz (6)
Chelsea: Sanchez (5), Gusto (5), Silva (6), Colwill (6), Cucurella (6), Gallagher (6), Caicedo (6), Fernandez (7), Mudryk (7), Sterling (8), Palmer (8).
Subs: Jackson (6), Madueke (6), James (6)
Player of the match: Cole Palmer
There was a period of silence before kick-off as a mark of respect to those affected by the escalating crisis in the Israel-Hamas war.
Chelsea have a wretched recent record on their home ground but back-to-back wins on the road before the international break had instilled growing confidence and they came flying out of the blocks against their neighbours, with Enzo Fernandez shooting narrowly over inside a minute.
In contrast, Arsenal couldn't get going, with Chelsea's determination to make an early mark on the match spilling over when Palmer trod on Gabriel Jesus' ankle and was booked. Oleksandr Zinchenko saw yellow for a trip on a too-quick Mudryk soon after as the contest heated up in the October rain.
Throughout that early period Raheem Sterling had looked dangerous running into the right channel and it was his cross which led to the penalty. Mudryk's flick gave Saliba no time to react and with the handball rule interpreted as it is at the moment, contact with his raised arm meant a penalty was inevitable once VAR Jarred Gillet took a look and sent referee Chris Kavanagh to the pitchside monitor.
Palmer had to fend off Sterling to take the spot-kick but after the wild start to the game his strike was composed, sending Raya the wrong way. The 21-year-old went close to a second 15 minutes later when he lashed just past a post and the signs are there that the summer recruit from Man City has found his feet at Chelsea now.
Arsenal offered nothing in that first 45 in an attacking sense and a nightmare moment for Raya at the start of the second half doubled their trouble. Mudryk's miscued cross floated over the Arsenal keeper, who had strayed too far from his line, and dropped inside the back post. A revived Mudryk lapped up the applause.
Raya was wobbling when he then sent a slack pass straight to Palmer on the edge of the box - although he just about managed to recover to block the shot.
At the other end, Arsenal threatened from a series of corners, with Takehiro Tomiyasu heading over as Robert Sanchez clattered into opponents and team-mates alike, but it was Chelsea who recovered to look most likely to score next, with Nicolas Jackson closed down by Raya before Palmer curled wide.
But Sanchez handed Arsenal a way back, with his pass out allowing Rice to pounce from long-range. It was another glaring goalkeeper error and this one turned the tide.
Moments after Chelsea supporters had celebrated the introduction of fit-again captain Reece James, it was another sub who made a decisive impact, with Trossard expertly guiding in Saka's cross after escaping Malo Gusto's attentions.
The Arsenal fans celebrated the equaliser as emphatically as they celebrated the winner against Man City a fortnight ago. It was worth two points less but could be another important moment in this season's title race.
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino: "Until the we conceded the first goal the game was under control, we didn't concede many chances to an amazing team. I'm disappointed because I think we dropped two points.
"Today we are in an era of football where we want to play from the back. Mistakes can happen in football. It was unlucky. This goal gave the belief to Arsenal. At the same time I'm so happy because we were very competitive and we need to feel proud of our performance and players. The game was closer to 3-0 than 2-1."
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: "The start of the game, we didn't play with enough purpose and clarity. We didn't win enough duels in tight areas and then they escaped from that. Credit to them because they are a top side full of top players. When we don't have those two things we become an average team. The way the team reacted [to going 2-0 down] is phenomenal. That's the part I loved. And that the dressing room was quiet [afterwards] - because they want more.
On the Chelsea penalty for Saliba's handball: "The law is clear in where the ball has to be in relation to action. It's impossible to jump without lifting your hands. Mechanically it's impossible."
Chelsea are back in Premier League action next Saturday when they host Brentford; kick-off 12.30pm.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are in Champions League action on Tuesday with a trip to Sevilla; kick-off 8pm.
Their next Premier League assignment is against Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday October 28; kick-off 3pm.