    Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Emile Smith Rowe earns Arsenal win at Chelsea after Jorginho howler

    Report and free highlights as Chelsea miss chance to make ground on West Ham and Liverpool; Emile Smith Rowe lifts Arsenal to eighth with victory after Jorginho backpass tipped into his path by Kepa Arrizabalaga

    Ron Walker

    Wednesday 12 May 2021 22:15, UK

    Jorginho&#39;s howler helped tee up Emile Smith Rowe to net his second goal in as many games
    Emile Smith Rowe denied Chelsea the chance to cement their top-four status as he took advantage of Jorginho's howler to give Arsenal a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

    The Blues would have all-but secured their Champions League qualification with a victory which would have taken them 10 points clear of Liverpool, who have four games left to play, but after making seven changes ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final, struggled to create clear-cut chances.

    Kai Havertz should have put them ahead 10 minutes in when he intercepted Gabriel's loose pass for Pablo Mari and raced clean through, but then fired over Bernd Leno's bar with only his compatriot to beat. Moments later Jorginho's equally poor back-pass was kept out by Kepa Arrizabalaga at full stretch, but Smith Rowe was on hand to bundle home after being teed up by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

    Chelsea were dominant for the large majority of the remaining 75 minutes without forcing Leno into any uncomfortable saves until the final minute. They did beat him through Pulisic's close-range header from a corner, which was swiftly denied by a VAR review, before the German produced a stunning stop to tip Kurt Zouma's header onto the crossbar, which was then rattled by Olivier Giroud's shot on the rebound.

    The Gunners now sit only a point behind their north London rivals Tottenham, who have played a game less, while Chelsea's top-four cushion could be cut to one point if Liverpool win both of their games in hand.

    What's next?

    Chelsea are off to Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday, where they will face Leicester City; Kick-off at 5.15pm.

    Arsenal's penultimate game of the season is also in London, with a trip to Crystal Palace next Wednesday night; Kick-off at 7pm.

