Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 5.30pm.

Team news

Chelsea will be without injured N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic for Saturday's visit of Aston Villa.

Striker Romelu Lukaku is available after recovering from injury, but the Blues are likely to be without defender Thiago Silva due to FIFA's five-day international ban, while Reece James in suspended.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will be absent from a league game for the first time in his Aston Villa career due to quarantine rules which also apply to Argentina team-mate Emiliano Buendia.

John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey are available but the trip to Stamford Bridge comes too soon for Bertrand Traore, who has only just returned to training after injury.

How to follow

Chelsea vs Aston Villa is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Chelsea

Aston Villa Saturday 11th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Last time out...

