Chelsea 5-0 Barrow: Christopher Nkunku scores hat-trick in emphatic Carabao Cup win for Blues

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick as Chelsea eased into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by thumping Barrow 5-0.

Nkunku set the Blues on their way with an exquisite early double, while Paul Farman's own goal following a Joao Felix free-kick made it three before the break at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro Neto added a fourth shortly after the restart against the side currently sat at the top of League Two - but 63 places below Chelsea in the pyramid. Nkunku then completed his treble in the 75th minute following a mistake from Farman.

Barrow's first trip to Chelsea for 76 years This was just the second time these two clubs had ever met in their history, and the first since January 10, 1948. On that day, Chelsea also beat Barrow 5-0 in the FA Cup.

A comfortable night for the Blues at the Bridge

Image: Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring his second goal against Barrow

It took just eight minutes for Chelsea to find the lead as Joao Felix and Nkunku combined, with the former dinking one over the Barrow defenders for the latter to run onto before volleying home low first time.

Nkunku notched his second after 15 minutes, with a lovely flicked heel finish from Malo Gusto's ball in from the right. Just before the half hour it was three, as Felix's free-kick came off the post before bouncing off the back of the unfortunate goalkeeper Farman and going in.

When is the fourth-round draw? The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday night live on Sky Sports, following the conclusion of the third-round tie between Liverpool and West Ham.

There was no let-up from Chelsea as they added a fourth quickly after the break. A mistake at the back for Barrow seeing a quick counter finish with Mykhailo Mudryk squaring for Neto to tap in his first goal for the club.

Nkunku then made it five, rounding off his hat-trick, after a slip from Farman as he tried to take the ball away from the striker gave him the opportunity to slide the ball into an empty net.

Nkunku hits impressive hat-trick

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nkunku opens the scoring for Chelsea against Barrow in their Carabao Cup tie

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nkunku doubles Chelsea's lead with a cheeky flick

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nkunku completes his hat-trick, bouncing Barrow's goalkeeper Paul Farman off the ball before rolling into an empty net

Maresca: I like the selection headache

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca:

"This is the most important thing for me, that they make my choices difficult. Because it means they are all doing well. This is the key point.

"[The amount of changes] depends on the moment in the season. You can have injuries and problems. At this moment we have our whole squad available and we have the chance to share minutes around.

"I'm happy for Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and for all of them.

"I said already they all deserved to play from the start in the Premier League. They are not playing in this moment but the way they've taken their chance when we've given them minutes has been fantastic."

Chelsea's second-string superstars shine

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joao Felix's free-kick came off the back of Farman to add a third for Chelsea

Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam at Stamford Bridge:

"It was a complete change of XI for Chelsea, but you would have barely known it from the players on the pitch.

"Rarely has the disparity in the pyramid been reflected quite like this, when a second-string side contains this many multi-million pound players and stars.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pedro Neto tapped home from close range for his first Chelsea goal

"Nkunku shone with some fine finishes, Joao Felix pulled the strings just behind him. The wingers Neto and Mudryk looked lively on the wings.

"And all of them are unlikely to be back in the side when Chelsea are back in Premier League action on Saturday. Some will not even be in the matchday squad.

"Enzo Maresca has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal to say the least."

Clemence: If that's their second-string team, then wow

Barrow manager Stephen Clemence:

"I'm really proud of the boys. It's difficult when you come to the home of a top-six Premier League team. Even within that league those teams are in a league within itself, and they have some world-class players. If that's their second-string team, then wow.

"We're doing really well in the league and the boys haven't come here and disgraced themselves. Now it's back to our bread and butter. We've got first vs second on Saturday."

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea are back in action in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge for a 3pm Saturday kick-off against Brighton.

Barrow have a League Two trip to Gillingham at the same time - a top-of-the-table clash.