Chelsea 1-0 Benfica: Jose Mourinho's side beaten in Champions League on Portuguese's first return to Stamford Bridge in five years

Chelsea collected their first win of the Champions League league phase as they beat former manager Jose Mourinho's Benfica 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Richard Rios' own goal after 18 minutes was the difference in the first meeting between the teams since the weather-disrupted Club World Cup quarter-final in June, which the Blues won 4-1 after extra-time.

It was the 15th time Mourinho has faced Chelsea in his managerial career and his first return to south-west London since November 2020. He has now won just four of those 15.

Image: Jose Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time since November 2020

The Portuguese made a quiet return. There was no big entrance from the tunnel before kick-off; he just took his seat, then blew a kiss to the Chelsea fans when they sung his name for the first time.

His side were industrious in the opening 15 minutes, and came close when Dodi Lukebakio's shot from a tight angle struck the near post and had to be scrambled behind by Robert Sanchez. But, before long, they found themselves behind.

Image: Benfica's Richard Rios scores the crucial own goal against Chelsea

Pedro Neto's cross was kept alive at the back post by Alejandro Garnacho, who slid the ball across the box. Rios was not the intended target, but the ball found him as he charged back, and he crashed his attempted clearance high into his own net.

Without causing any damage, Benfica were able to carve enough openings to start the ringing of alarm bells at the start of the second half. They had a half-hearted penalty appeal turned down, too, when Lukebakio and Enzo Fernandez tangled on the edge of the box.

Image: Benfica were denied a penalty after a tangle between Dodi Lukebakio and Enzo Fernandez

In response, Enzo Maresca sent on Estevao, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro to fight fire with fire. The trio did little to ignite the spark they were introduced to provide, though.

In fact, the latter of the three was sent off in the dying seconds; shown a second yellow for a high boot. It was the third time a Blues player has been shown a red in the last four games in all competitions. But, by then, the job was done.

Story of the match in stats...