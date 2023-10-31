 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers. Carabao Cup Fourth Round.

Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 0

    Blackburn Rovers 0

      All Sky Bet Odds
      Live

      Chelsea vs Blackburn - Carabao Cup LIVE! Team news, match commentary, report and free highlights

      Trending

      Powered by Live center Powered by Live center
      Live

      Around Sky

      Other Sports

      Get Sky Sports

      Football

      How to watch Premier League, Carabao Cup, F1, Cricket World Cup and more