Paul Merson speaking on Soccer Special:"Chelsea prefer to play against teams who come to have a go. Those that come to Stamford Bridge and sit back, they find it a struggle."Teams come and play with 10 behind the ball. I'm more confident of going to Tottenham on Monday than I am of seeing them play Brentford at home."I know Tottenham are going to have a go. I know Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson can cause problems with their pace on the counter."But when they face teams who don't give them any space, they've only got Cole Palmer who can break anybody down. He was outstanding the other day [against Brentford]."He was like the Dennis Bergkamp of Arsenal for Chelsea, the amount of opportunities he made. In the second half, he ran out of ideas."I'm going on Monday, and I'd be shocked if Chelsea lose"