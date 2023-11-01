Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn: Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling steer Blues into quarter-finals

Chelsea secured their passage into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling either side of half-time secured the last-16 win, keeping Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of a first piece of silverware in England alive on Wednesday night.

Key returns in defence for Chelsea The big news for Chelsea was that Reece James started his first game since returning from injury, while Benoit Badiashile made his first appearance of the season.

Blackburn gave an excellent account of themselves, and they can now turn their attention to their league campaign in the Championship.

The Blues are in the hat for the next round, meanwhile, which will take place in the week commencing Monday December 19.

Chelsea overcome Blackburn to reach quarter-finals

Image: Benoit Badiashile celebrates his opener with team-mates

Reece James and Badiashile made their starting returns, and it was the latter in his first appearance of the season since returning from injury who got the opener on 30 minutes, lashing in after the ball had ricocheted kindly into his path following a corner.

Blackburn probed, however, and will feel unfortunate not to have been awarded a penalty six minutes later as a cross struck Conor Gallagher's arm in the box, but nothing was given with no VAR in place at this stage of the competition.

Chelsea doubled their lead just before the hour mark.

Cole Palmer intercepted the ball deep in Blackburn territory and the ball found its way to Sterling, who charged into the box and opened his body to bend one into the far corner.

Poch: Crucial to bounce back after Brentford

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino:

"After Saturday it was important for us to win the game and progress in the competition.

"It is important for us. We aren't in Europe and it is an opportunity. We need to think we can win this competition.

"We could have been more clinical, but there were many positives and it will help us build our confidence. Now we've got two more important games before the international break."

James fitness will be key for Chelsea

Image: Chelsea's Reece James (left) and Blackburn Rovers' Andrew Moran in action

It showed the importance of Reece James that the moment Chelsea doubled their lead on the night, Pochettino immediately removed him from the pitch.

The right-back had a very productive hour on his first start in nearly three months, looking lively down the flank and at times their main goal threat from open play, while also as solid as ever in defence.

There are so many ways he will be pivotal to this Chelsea side, and it is essential they do all they can to keep him fit for the rest of the season.

"The plan was to check how he felt at half-time," said Pochettino. "15 minutes after that he started to feel tired.

"The temptation is to send him out for 90 minutes. But we need to be careful how we manage him. The plan is to go little by little with him.

"When they're your captain you need them to stay fit. He is an amazing player, one of the best footballers in the world."

What's next?

Chelsea go to high-flying Tottenham as they return to Premier League action on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports from 6.30pm; kick-off 8pm.

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea Monday 6th November 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Blackburn head to Norwich in the Championship's lunchtime game on Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 11.30am; kick-off 12pm.