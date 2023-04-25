Chelsea 0-2 Brentford: Cesar Azpilicueta own goal and Bryan Mbeumo strike inflict more pain on Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard's wait for a first Premier League win since returning as Chelsea caretaker manager goes on after Brentford secured a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard, Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer, has now lost his opening five games in charge after Cesar Azpilicueta's first-half own goal (37) and substitute Bryan Mbeumo's deflected strike (78) extended the club's worst run since 1993 in all competitions.

Lampard - who previously led Chelsea between 2019 and 2021 - re-joined the club on an interim basis until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter earlier this month.

However, the 44-year-old has overseen Premier League losses at Wolves and at home to Brighton, plus defeats to Real Madrid in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final.

To make matters worse, Chelsea have only scored one goal under Lampard - a heavily deflected Conor Gallagher strike against Brighton.

Brentford made the short trip without a win in six, but having earned their first west London derby victory at their rivals in 83 years last season, this deserved success keeps their outside European aspirations alive.

The Bees sit ninth in the table - six points off seventh-placed Tottenham in the Europa Conference League berth - and eight points above Chelsea in 11th.

"It's so nice to win," said Thomas Frank after a 100th victory as Brentford head coach. "The interesting thing is that, in the last six games, I think we performed quite well. At least two, maybe three of the performances were better than the performance tonight. It was a good performance and a well-deserved win, which is extremely impressive.

Player ratings Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (6), Wesley Fofana (6), Thiago Silva (6), Chalobah (6), Azpilicueta (5), Fernandez (6), Kovacic (6), Chilwell (6), Kante (7), Gallagher (5), Sterling (5).



Subs: ,Aubameyang (6), Joao Felix (n/a), Mudryk (6), Madueke (n/a).



Brentford: Raya (7), Roerslev (7), Jorgensen (7), Pinnock (7), Mee (8), Henry (6), Jensen (7), Onyeka (6), Janelt (7), Toney (6), Wissa (6).



Subs: Hickey (n/a), Schade (n/a), Mbeumo (7), Damsgaard (6), Baptiste (7).



Player of the match: Ben Mee.

How Lampard was left waiting for a break

Chelsea have far from lived up to expectations since their January transfer window splurge and on this evidence, a reversal of fortune under latest man-in-charge Lampard shows no signs of looming. Here, an own goal decided a contest bereft of quality.

Lampard hasn't exactly enhanced his reputation since taking the job for a second time. His last Premier League win as a manager was against Crystal Palace back in October.

Team news Cesar Azpilicueta returned to Chelsea's line-up for the game against Brentford for his first appearance since being knocked unconscious during the win over Leeds in March.

The captain came in in place of Reece James, who Frank Lampard confirmed on Monday will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

The team was otherwise unchanged from the defeat to Real Madrid with N'Golo Kante and Conor Gallagher starting alongside each other in an advanced midfield pair.

For Brentford, Christian Norgaard dropped out after going off injured against Aston Villa and was replaced in midfield by Frank Onyeka.

Thiago Silva saw a tame headed effort initially spilled by David Raya but he had time to gather at the second attempt. There was no danger of a predatory finisher emerging from the shadows dressed in blue.

Enzo Fernandez was next to try his luck. The World Cup winner has completed more passes than any other midfielder in the Premier League since his debut in early February but his shot from N'Golo Kante's pullback was too polite, and easily tipped over by Raya.

Brentford struck on 37 minutes when Mathias Jensen's corner was met by Mathias Jorgensen only for his attempted header to glance inadvertently past Kepa Arrizabalaga by Azpilicueta. It never rains but it pours.

It was the 15th set-piece goal scored by Brentford in the Premier League this season. Thomas Frank's side had failed to win each of the last four league games that they had opened the scoring in, including last time out in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

But Chelsea arrived at the opportune moment to provide a timely antidote.

Five minutes before the interval, Lampard stood cross-armed on the touchline as Thiago Silva looked up and fired hopefully from distance. It was a hit and hope, but Chelsea had already the look of a side that had ran out of ideas.

With the thud of the ball against the billboard behind David Raya's goal, Lampard bowed his head, turned back and slumped into his seat.

There were jeers at half-time, and when the sides re-emerged for the restart, Lampard turned to Mykhailo Mudryk and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A brief response ensued as Kante shot wide, Aubameyang flicked a header over and shot tamely at Raya.

The home supporters responded to those efforts, but Brentford absorbed Chelsea's brittle confidence with eased and started their celebrations long into the night after Mbeumo latched onto Shandon Baptiste's pass, cut inside Wesley Fofana and pinged a shot off the heel of Silva and beyond Kepa at his near post.

When asked if he was surpirsed by the lack of a recognised Chelsea striker in their starting line-up, Frank added: "Yes, I was. I am pleased they showed us so much respect.

"It's no secret that Chelsea's not in the best place but it's still Stamford Bridge, it's still Chelsea and they still have unbelievable players. That we do it now two times in a row is remarkable in many ways."

Lampard: Goal-scoring problems predate me

Frank Lampard acknowledged the balance of Chelsea's squad must be addressed this summer after his side extended their woeful run in front of goal to just one strike during his five games in charge.

"There is a balance of the squad thing to address," said the interim head coach. "I think everybody sees that.

"This has been a problem that predates me. Maybe there aren't goals so much in the team. It's a clear issue in the squad."

Lampard refused to criticise his players after a fifth successive defeat though, saying: "I feel for the players because it absolutely wasn't an application thing.

"You control the game, create some chances. With 20 per cent more confidence as a group, we win the game probably."

Lampard also dismissed suggestions that Chelsea supporters - who greeted the full-time whistle with jeers - would be unhappy at him exonerating the players for the result, saying: "Have you not watched Brentford in the last two or three seasons?

"If you're a Chelsea fan, you're used to 20 years of success. I've got no problem with fans booing. I'm not going to sit here and go against the fans.

"I'll defend the players because I know they're young lads who want to do well."

Mee stands tall to secure milestone win for Frank

Sky Sports' Joe Shread at Stamford Bridge:

Ben Mee's free transfer from Burnley to Brentford was one of the more low-key moves of the summer window but the Bees may well now look back on the signing as one of the best deals of the season.

After establishing himself as a solid Premier League performer during 10 years at Turf Moor, the 33-year-old hasn't missed a beat since moving to west London.

Mee has played in all but one of Brentford's Premier League matches, quickly becoming a key figure in a side still retaining hope of qualifying for Europe.

The Manchester City youth product is already a cult hero among Bees fans, with his every move greeted by cheers from the away end as his side claimed victory at Chelsea for a second successive season.

Mee made more tackles than any Brentford player at Stamford Bridge and ranks second among all Premier League defenders for interceptions this season, but it's not just his defensive work that has endeared him to Bees supporters.

Mee's three goals rank highest among all top-flight defenders this campaign, and he recorded Brentford's highest individual expected goals total against Chelsea.

Approaching his mid-30s, Mee may be in the latter stages of his career, but he's showing no sign of slowing down - and could even be embarking on a European campaign next season.

This was Thomas Frank's 100th win as the club's head coach and Mee ensured it was topped with another clean sheet.

Chelsea's wretched run - Opta stats

Brentford have won consecutive away league games against Chelsea, which is more victories than in their previous five such encounters prior to their promotion to the Premier League last season (W1 L4).

Chelsea have failed to win in five consecutive Premier League home games (D2 L3) for the first time since May 2016. Meanwhile, the Blues have lost more than five home league games in a single season for the first time since 1994-95 (7).

Brentford are unbeaten in their last seven league London derbies (W3 D4), while they were last on a longer such run in August 1955 (run of 11 games).

Chelsea have failed to score at home for the seventh time in the Premier League this season - their outright most in a single campaign in the competition.

