Chelsea 1-2 Brighton: Julio Enciso fires superb winner to boost Seagulls' European dreams with historic win at Stamford Bridge

Julio Enciso's screamer helped Brighton to their first-ever league win at Chelsea, strengthening their claim for European football next season with a 2-1 comeback victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues' latest setback - their fifth Premier League game without a win - leaves Frank Lampard's side languishing in the bottom-half ahead of Tuesday's Champions League second leg with Real Madrid.

Brighton had been denied in defeat by a series of VAR calls at Tottenham last weekend and while they saw two more penalty shouts waved away in the first half on Saturday, this time they capitalised on their dominance to do the double over their hosts.

Enciso is just 19 but he scored a goal he will remember for the rest of his life on 69 minutes, rocketing a shot into the top corner from 30 yards before being held aloft in front of the away section by his team-mates.

He had hit the post from a tight angle a few minutes earlier, as Brighton maintained their first-half pressure, which had seen substitute Danny Welbeck head in a deserved equaliser after Conor Gallagher's deflected opener.

It was a statement display from Roberto De Zerbi's side, who had delivered a similar signal of their trajectory when they thrashed Chelsea 4-1 in October.

The fortuitous Gallagher strike ended a Chelsea goal drought which had stretched to six hours and 27 minutes but their issues all over the pitch were on show, with the visitors out-shooting them by 26 efforts to eight. It is going to take a substantial transformation in performance levels if they are to overturn their 2-0 deficit against Real Madrid.

In the Premier League, the result leaves Chelsea 11th, closer to the bottom in terms of points than fourth. But Brighton - who also hit the bar early on through Evan Ferguson before he was injured - are just seven points off Man Utd, who occupy that final Champions League qualifying spot. They face United at Wembley next Sunday in the FA Cup semi-final and must not be written off on this evidence.

Player ratings Chelsea: Kepa (7), Chalobah (4), Badiashile (5), Fofana (4), Chilwell (5), Fernandez (6), Gallagher (7), Zakaria (5), Pulisic (5), Mudryk (6), Sterling (4)



Subs: Ziyech (6), Kovacic (6), Felix (6), James (5), Mount (6)



Brighton: Sanchez (7), Veltman (6), Webster (7), Dunk (7), Estupinan (7), Gross (7), Caicedo (8), March (6), Mac Allister (7), Mitoma (7), Ferguson (7).



Subs: Enciso (9), Welbeck (8), Van Hecke (N/A)



Player of the match: Julio Enciso (Brighton)

How Brighton earned a historic win at Chelsea

Ahead of kick-off there was a banner unfurled in tribute to interim boss Lampard and his name was sung by the home supporters but after defeats to Wolves and Real Madrid since his return he was badly in need of a morale-boosting performance and result from his side on his return to Stamford Bridge. But it did not materalise.

Team news Chelsea made six changes from the defeat to Real Madrid. Injured Kalidou Koulibaly was out, with N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz - who was among the subs in Spain - absent from the matchday squad. Joao Felix, Mateo Kovacic and Reece James dropped to the bench. Benoit Badiashile, Christian Pulisic, Trevoh Chalobah, Mykhailo Mudryk, Denis Zakaria and Conor Gallagher came in.

Brighton made three changes from the defeat to Tottenham. Goalkeeper Jason Steele was a surprise absentee, with Robert Sanchez back in goal. Loanee Levi Colwill was ineligible against his parent club, so Adam Webster came in at centre-back. Up front Evan Ferguson was rotated in for Danny Welbeck.

With the upcoming Real game in mind, Lampard had made six changes from the Champions League loss in midweek. Two of those incomers combined for the opener, with Mykhailo Mudryk's driving run finished off by Gallagher - who had been deployed in an advanced role - thanks to a huge deflection from Lewis Dunk which left Robert Sanchez no chance in the Brighton goal.

Image: Conor Gallagher celebrates after his deflected strike gives Chelsea the lead against Brighton

But all those changes led to a disjointed performance overall from Chelsea. Brighton had already hit the side-netting and struck the woodwork through Ferguson's shot from the edge of the box by that point and Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister sent a series of efforts at goal as they searched for a response to going behind.

Brighton had seen three VAR calls go against the at Tottenham last week and there were two in the first 45 on Saturday, with Dunk arguing Enzo Fernandez had pulled him back at a corner before Christian Pulisic appeared to handle in the box. Those decisions would not prove so costly this time.

With Brighton banging on the door, Ferguson drew a super save from Kepa Arrizabalaga but injured himself in the process of the header and was forced off. Enter Welbeck, who nodded in off the back post with his first touch two minutes and 30 seconds after coming on to repeat his trick of equalising at Chelsea from last season.

Image: Danny Welbeck high-fives his team-mates after equalising for Brighton at Stamford Bridge

After the break, Brighton continued to dominate possession, with Kepa saving from Enciso.

Lampard made a quadruple change but it seemed to have no effect, with Enciso then hitting the post from a tight angle after overwhelming Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah.

Sanchez was finally called into some work at the other end, saving from Gallagher but it was Brighton celebrating when Enciso picked the ball up in space outside the Chelsea box and sent a rocket into the top corner. A goal worthy of winning any match.

Image: Julio Enciso celebrates after giving Brighton the lead at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea tried to mount a late assault on the Brighton goal and became increasingly desperate in their search for a response but not for the first time this season they were badly lacking a cutting edge in front of goal. In the end they mustered just two shots on target to Brighton's 10.

This was not the confidence boost they needed ahead of the arrival of Champions League holders Real Madrid - but Brighton will believe anything is possible ahead of their own big cup game next weekend at Wembley.

Lampard: A deserved defeat; we need a reaction

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard said the better team won at Stamford Bridge and admitted Brighton could have scored more

Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard: "It was the most deserved one. More than defeats it is performance we have to talk about. Results only come with performance. This is a really good Brighton team, so we must give them credit. But we were a yard short, a tackle short, a fight in a duel short and when that's not right you're not going to win games. We need to turn that around quickly.

"It's for me to try to get to the bottom of it quickly. We need training time but we don't have training time. For things that are a must for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - sprints, recovery runs… it wasn't really there [on Saturday]. From that performance we certainly have work to do.

"I can't say it wasn't a bad game and we didn't deserve to lose, the players wouldn't expect that. The only thing that matters now is a reaction."

What does he say to the fans ahead of Tuesday? "What matters is what we deliver on the pitch. What I say won't change what the fans are like when Real Madrid come to Stamford Bridge. I know they'll come and support us positively. We have to fight, that's the bare minimum."

De Zerbi: I didn't like Enciso after his goal!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi gives his thoughts after seeing his side beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi: "That was better than the 4-1. We could have played better in the final 10 minutes. If we want to become bigger we have to improve in this aspect. I can only analyse our performance - but maybe the game with the quarter final of the Champions League either side was better for us. But the result is fair.

"In football you can play in a lot of ways. There isn't only one way to win. You have to decide what you have to do and be. We like playing in this style. We believe in this type of play and we showed a very good quality. I'm lucky to be coach of these players, I have to say thanks to Graham Potter. I found a very strong team. Then I'm working to give my idea.

"We are losing too many players [to injury]. We have to endure a tough period, two months. We need everyone ready to play because we would like to achieve our two big targets: final of FA Cup and Europa League position. Ferguson and Veltman can't play for a couple of weeks minimum.

"About Enciso I can say he's a good, good player. I didn't like him after the goal. After the goal he has to play until the end of the game. If we concede a goal and we don't win the people forget his goal.

"I started thinking about FA Cup semi-final 10 minutes ago. Another difficult game. Man Utd one of best teams in the Premier League but we are able to win and able to fight."

Chelsea fans air their frustration at owner Todd Boehly

Image: Todd Boehly, chairman of Chelsea, speaks to fans during the match against Brighton

Opta stats - Brighton add to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge struggles

Having failed to beat Chelsea in any of their first 14 league meetings (D4 L10), Brighton have now won back-to-back games against the Blues, after their 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture in October.

Chelsea are winless in four Premier League home games (D2 L2), their worst such run since their final five home games of the 2015-16 season (D1 L4) when they finished 10th.

Chelsea faced 26 shots against Brighton, their most on record (since 2003-04) in a Premier League home game, while the 10 shots they faced on target was their joint-most in a home match in the same period.

Chelsea are back in action on Tuesday when they face Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final; kick-off 8pm.

Their next Premier League game is on Wednesday April 26 when they host Brentford at Stamford Bridge; kick-off 7.45pm.

For Brighton, they have an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley to look forward to. They face Manchester United on Sunday April 23; kick-off 4.30pm.

Next up in the Premier League for Brighton is a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday April 26; kick-off 7.30pm.

April 18: Real Madrid (H), Champions League quarter-final, kick-off 8pm

April 26: Brentford (H) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

May 2: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 6: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Manchester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Man Utd (A) - Premier League

April 22: Man Utd (N) - FA Cup semi-final, kick-off 3pm

April 26: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

April 29: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 4: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

May 13: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Southampton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Man City (H) - Premier League