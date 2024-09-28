Chelsea 4-2 Brighton: Cole Palmer makes history with four-goal haul to end Seagulls unbeaten start

Cole Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four first-half goals in the same game as Chelsea ended Brighton's unbeaten start to the season in a chaotic 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea trailed after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's failure to claim an aerial ball gave Georgino Rutter his first Brighton goal seven minutes in. Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill were also at fault for failing to clear inside their own box.

Enzo Maresca's side responded impressively as they ran riot against a Brighton defence that was missing Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke. Palmer was set up by Nicolas Jackson's pull-back for his first before continuing his perfect penalty record after Jadon Sancho was fouled.

Palmer completed his hat-trick in an 11-minute window, scoring his third with an inch-perfect free-kick from 25 yards out, to seemingly put Chelsea in control until Sanchez made another error to hand Brighton a route back into the game.

Carlos Baleba pounced on the Chelsea goalkeeper's poor pass out three minutes after Palmer's third to raise the tension inside Stamford Bridge. Palmer soon eased those nerves, though, making history with his fourth after being set up by Sancho.

Palmer's only regret will be that he did not finish the game with more goals, striking the post when through on goal around the hour. That would have seen him match the single-goal record in the Premier League.

Chelsea's impressive start to the season under Enzo Maresca sees them one point behind title challengers Manchester City and Arsenal after six games, while Brighton are in eighth place after their first defeat.

Player ratings: Palmer steals the show Chelsea: Sanchez (4), Gusto (6), Fofana (6), Colwill (6), Cucurella (7), Caicedo (7), Enzo (6), Madueke (7), Palmer (10), Sancho (8), Jackson (7).



Subs: Neto (6), Mudryk (5), Veiga (5), Nkunku (5).



Brighton: Verbruggen (6), Kadioglu (5), Dunk (5), Webster (5), Estupinan (5), Wieffer (6), Baleba (7), Hinshelwood (6), Rutter (7), Mitoma (6), Welbeck (5).



Subs: Enciso (5), Ayari (5), Ferguson (5)



Player of the match: Cole Palmer.

History-maker Palmer's day in pictures

Image: Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates his first goal with team-mates

Image: Cole Palmer celebrates after making it 2-1 to Chelsea

Image: Cole Palmer celebrates scoring his and Chelsea's second goal of the game

Image: Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates his hat-trick goal with team-mate Malo Gusto

Image: Cole Palmer made history against Brighton at Stamford Bridge

Palmer 'fuming' to miss chance to score five

"He could have had two more," Maresca said of Palmer after the game.

There was a glorious chance for the 22-year-old to equal the Premier League's single-game scoring record, but he shot wide when through on goal in the second half.

Palmer was told at half-time of the record, but ultimately fell just short. Dimitar Berbatov, Sergio Aguero, Andy Cole, Alan Shearer and Jermaine Defoe remain the only players to have scored five in a single Premier League game.

"When I missed the chance in the second half I was fuming," Palmer told Sky Sports. "I should have scored that so I was pretty angry.

"I knew the record, someone told me at half-time. I wasn't thinking about that though, I just wanted to win."

Palmer had a slow start to the season by his own lofty standards set last season, scoring two before this game, but says he is now up to speed after a long summer with England at Euro 2024.

He added: "I've not had a pre-season so the first games coming back I was taking a bit of time to get up to speed. But now I am at full fitness and ready."

Asked about the goals, he added: "The free-kick was my favourite. I haven't been practising, I was just deciding which way to go and saw the goalkeeper a bit more toward the left."

Hurzeler to consider changes after 'easy mistakes'

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says he will consider making changes to his set up after his side's defensive errors cost them against Chelsea.

"It was one bad event after another and they had an unbelievable player," he said after the game.

"You can't win when you make these easy mistakes. If necessary, we have to adapt something."

Brighton were without Van Hecke and Veltman which forced them to make tweaks in defence. Centre-back Adam Webster came in for his first league start and Ferdi Kadioglu made his full debut at right-back.

Chelsea cut through Brighton with ease in the first half, capitalising on their high line, and Hurzeler added: "You always need a connection on the pitch. We made a lot of changes and there were not the connections needed."

Asked about Palmer, he told Sky Sports: "There are not many players in the Premier League like him. He is special.

"We win together and lose together. We can't make these easy mistakes if we want to win here. We need to learn from it, including me."

Story of the match in stats...