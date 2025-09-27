Chelsea 1-3 Brighton: Trevoh Chalobah red card proves costly as Fabian Hurzeler's side stage dramatic comeback

Trevoh Chalobah's 53rd-minute red card proved costly for Chelsea as Brighton came from behind to secure a dramatic 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

In an incident-packed game at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, who were without the injured Cole Palmer, had been in full control after what Sky Sports' Paul Merson described as an "outstanding" first-half display from the Blues.

Enzo Fernandez's header had given them a deserved lead midway through the opening 45 minutes but for the second successive league game, a red card changed the game for the Blues.

Early in the second half, Andrey Santos inexplicably played the ball to Diego Gomez, who looked to get straight in on goal. However, the Brighton man went down just outside the area after a tangle with Chalobah. Chelsea initially thought they might get away with one until VAR intervened.

Referee Simon Hooper initially waved the incident away as a coming together but after being sent to the monitor by VAR, he described it as a "clear" foul before showing Chalobah the red card to leave Chelsea with 10 men again.

It proved costly too as substitute Danny Welbeck's emphatic header brought Brighton back into the game with 14 minutes to go.

Brighton thought they were going to be denied the chance of a famous win in west London when they were denied a penalty after Malo Gusto's boot appeared to make contact with Yankuba Minteh's head inside the penalty area.

"When the ball comes over, the Brighton player clearly heads the ball," former Premier League referee Mike Dean said on Soccer Saturday. "The player can't see but his foot shouldn't be that high. It is an easy on-field decision, doesn't need VAR, just needs the bottle to make the decision in my opinion."

However, first Hooper and then the VAR waved away the incident, much to the fury of Brighton.

In the end, it wasn't a decision that proved costly as Brighton stunned Stamford Bridge with two stoppage-time goals from Maxim De Cuyper and a second for Welbeck to secure a big win at Chelsea.

Player ratings Chelsea: Sanchez (6), James (7), Chalobah (5), Hato (6), Cucurella (6), Andrey Santos (5), Caicedo (6), Estevao (7), Enzo (6), Pedro Neto (7), Joao Pedro (6).



Subs: Acheampong (6), Gusto (5), Lavia (n/a), Badiashille (n/a)



Brighton: Verbruggen (7), Veltman (6), Dunk (7), Van Hecke (7), Kadioglu (7), Baleba (6), Gomez (7), Ayari (7), Minteh (8), Georginio (7), Mitoma (7).



Subs: WIeffer (6), Gruda (7), Welbeck (8), De Cuyper (n/a), Tzimas (n/a).



Player of the Match: Yankkuba Minteh.

Maresca's problems mount - 'We can't keep giving away presents'

For the second time in as many league matches, Chelsea left looking for answers following a red card.

Just like at Old Trafford last weekend when Robert Sanchez was dismissed after just five minutes, the game turned when Chalobah was dismissed.

Maresca's young side couldn't see the game out as they were beaten for the first time in 12 games in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

They are now without a win in three games in the league and have only one win from their last five games in all competitions.

"You can't continue to make mistakes," said a frustrated Maresca. "They are game-changing mistakes.

"The message that we just said inside is clear: against any team in the Premier League, you cannot continue to give away presents. These are big mistakes and the game completely changed.

"We need to learn and we need to learn quickly. It can be a mix of experience or it can be a mix of a simple mistake.

"If you watch the first-half today, you don't think about the injured players because we were in control and dominating the game. In the last two games, unfortunately with two red cards, everything changed."

'Pressure ramping up on Maresca'

Image: Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is without a win in three league games

Sky Sports' Paul Merson on Soccer Saturday:

"Chelsea never have long spells of dominance in games. You knew Brighton were going to have their time, and they did. In the end, they thoroughly deserved the win.

"Chelsea have to keep players on the pitch. You look at the last two fixtures and you are thinking six points for Chelsea.

They've got no points from Man Utd and Brighton, and it's so disappointing. The pressure is ramping up on Maresca.

"They are a million miles from being convincing. They have a 20-minute spell in the game where you think 'wow! They are good'. They were amazing in the first 20 or so against Brighton.

"Then it just fizzles out. They can have another good 10 minutes but then it fizzles out again.

"It's a big week coming up now. They face Benfica and a certain Jose Mourinho before playing Liverpool. If they lose to Liverpool that would be three defeats on the spin in the league. That would be pressure. Maresca would be under severe pressure."

'Red card not always a help but players stayed patient' Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler:



"Chelsea dominated us until the goal and then everything changed. We were better in possession, then played with much more courage.



"The red card always helps but it doesn’t always mean there is an advantage on the pitch.



"Sometimes it can get even harder to create something but my players remained patient."

Can late win be a spring board for Brighton?

Brighton are into the top half now after a second win of the season.

The Seagulls have now recorded three away wins in a row at Chelsea.

When asked if this result can spark a run for Brighton, boss Fabian Hurzeler said: "When you only look at the results, maybe you can say yes, but if you look regarding the performance maybe you can say no.

"The games are very tight, they are always small margins that make the difference. Today the small margins were on our side.

"I'm sure that we can get into a good run and get into a flow. First of all, it's hard work and staying together."

Team news: Enzo Maresca made two changes from the side beaten 2-1 at Man Utd last weekend. Jorrel Hato replaced Wesley Fofana at the back, while Andrey Santos came into midfield in place of the injured Cole Palmer.

Brighton made one change from the 2-2 draw against Tottenham last weekend. Diego Gomez was rewarded after his four-goal haul in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley in midweek. He replaced Brajan Gruda in the starting XI.

