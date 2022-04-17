Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace: Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount send Blues into third consecutive FA Cup final

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount scored second-half goals to send Chelsea into their third consecutive FA Cup final with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley.

On a bright and warm Easter Sunday afternoon in London, substitute Loftus-Cheek's first goal of the season (65) and Mount's composed finish 11 minutes later were enough to book a meeting with seven-time winners Liverpool on May 14.

After a quiet and uneventful start, the best chance of the first half fell to Palace, Cheikhou Kouyate's volleyed drive forcing Edouard Mendy into a fine save before Joachim Andersen hit a post with the rebound but was ruled offside.

The tie needed a moment of magic and Loftus-Cheek, who had replaced the injured Mateo Kovacic in the 26th minute, delivered just that 20 minutes into the second period.

Image: Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored the opener for Chelsea with his first goal of the season

Player ratings Chelsea: Mendy (7), Azpilicueta (7), Christensen (7), Rudiger (7), James (7), Jorginho (7), Kovacic (6), Alonso (7), Mount (7), Havertz (6), Werner (7).



Subs: Loftus-Cheek (8), Ziyech (n/a), Lukaku (n/a), Kante (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Butland (6), Ward (5), Guehi (7), Anderson (5), Mitchell (6), Kouyate (6), McArthur (7), Schlupp (7), Zaha (6), Eze (6), Mateta (6).



Subs: Ayew (6), Benteke (n/a), Olise (n/a).



Man of the match: Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell was caught on the ball and, after a couple of quick one-touch passes saw Kai Havertz advance into the box, his half-cleared effort was smashed home by Loftus-Cheek via a slight deflection for the opener.

The 26-year-old, who spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Palace, punched the air in celebration as he ended a Chelsea goal drought stretching back to May 9, 2019.

Eleven minutes later and Chelsea put the result beyond doubt. Timo Werner's simple square ball from the edge of the box was nicked past Andersen by Mount's first touch, the England international then burying a finish beyond Jack Butland with his second for his 12th goal of the campaign.

After losing to Arsenal in 2020 and Leicester last year, Thomas Tuchel's side will hope it is third time lucky at Wembley next month when they target a ninth FA Cup title. The result also capped a successful day for the club, with Chelsea Women having earlier progressed to their third FA Cup final in five years after beating Arsenal 2-0.

Team news Timo Werner started in attack for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel made three changes from Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Real Madrid. N'Golo Kante was only on the bench, with Thiago Silva and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also out of the starting XI. In came Jorginho, Andreas Christensen and captain Cesar Azpilicueta. Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira made four changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Leicester in the Premier League last weekend. Cup goalkeeper Jack Butland replaced Vicente Guaita, James McArthur came back in as captain, Joel Ward started ahead of Nathaniel Clyne at right-back and Eberechi Eze replaced Jordan Ayew.

Mount: FA Cup final is 'payback'

After losing to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February, Chelsea's Mason Mount is targeting "payback" as the two sides meet again next month.

"It's definitely time for us to win a final at Wembley, it's five finals I've lost. Now it's time to get our payback (against Liverpool)," he told ITV Sport.

"It was a very tough game. Palace made it very difficult for us and it wasn't easy. It took us a long time to break them down. Once we got the goal it opened up. I was very impressed with the way they set up and played.

"I'm buzzing for Rubes, he is a top, top player. He has come on in a difficult game and he's a big player for us."

Image: Mount is targeting 'payback' in next month's FA Cup final against Liverpool

Loftus-Cheek: I always believed in myself

Ruben Loftus-Cheek told ITV Sport: "It's been a tough road, injuries and going on loan to find my form again, I always believed in myself and I always wanted to play for Chelsea.

"The reason I'm still here is my mentality. I still believe in myself. I said for many years my time will come.

"Everyone wants to play and I feel I've done well in the last couple of games and wanted to keep the momentum. The strength in depth in the squad is fantastic but I have to be ready to step in."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said: "This is what he shows in training but it's not enough, you need to show it on the pitch.

"I think he hides his talent for a long time. This is the way to go and for him it's step-by-step and he can continue to grow in his confidence.

"It was not easy because we played three games in three different competitions. It was very challenging physically and we are the team with the most minutes in Europe.

"The performance was very controlled, very serious.

"I'm happy to be part of another FA Cup final. It's a huge competition. I'm very grateful and we'll be ready."

Image: Loftus-Cheek celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's first goal

Vieira: Fans were unbelievable

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wants the semi-final defeat to be a platform for his side and praised his side's supporters.

"This is the kind of game the club wants to get involved (with). We have to keep building the team, working well, and the fans were unbelievable," he said.

"I believe playing these kinds of games with a lot of tension will make us a better team.

"We had chances and we didn't score, it's not just about those chances but the decision-making as well."

Opta stats: Chelsea through to their 16th FA Cup final

Chelsea

Arsenal Wednesday 20th April 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday at 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League. Up next for Crystal Palace is a trip to Newcastle at the same time.