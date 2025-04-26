Chelsea 1-0 Everton: Nicolas Jackson's first goal since December strengthens Champions League hopes

Nicolas Jackson's first goal since December earned Chelsea a 1-0 win over Everton to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

The Senegal forward rifled in the winner from 20 yards, his first Premier League goal from outside the box and his first at all since December 15, to move the Blues a point clear of sixth-placed Newcastle, who host Ipswich at 3pm.

Victory wasn't without its own difficulties for Chelsea. Their only real threat in front of goal came through Noni Madueke, who forced Jordan Pickford into a hat-trick of saves.

His best effort was a fine solo run from the left before forcing Pickford to tip his shot behind at full stretch.

The lack of a second goal did little to dampen the anxiety which has grown around Stamford Bridge in recent weeks, and neither did Chelsea needing Robert Sanchez to make two big second-half saves to preserve their lead.

Image: Everton's upturn in 'momentum', comparing final-third passes, coincided with David Moyes' triple substitution to introduce Dwight McNeil, Youssef Chermiti and Ashley Young

First Jack Harrison robbed Levi Colwill and teed up Beto to pull a fine stop out of the Spaniard, before he produced an acrobatic save to keep out Dwight McNeil's volley in the dying minutes.

Any worries of more Chelsea disappointment were finally lifted by the full-time whistle ahead of games with Liverpool, Newcastle, Man Utd and Nottm Forest, with the Blues certain to remain in the top five until Nottm Forest host Brentford on Thursday evening.

Player ratings: Chelsea: Sanchez (8), Caicedo (6), Chalobah (6), Colwill (5), Cucurella (6), Fernandez (6), Lavia (7), Neto (6), Palmer (5), Madueke (8), Jackson (7).



Subs: James (5), Sancho (5), George, Dewsbury-Hall (n/a).



Everton: Pickford (7), Patterson (7), O'Brien (6), Branthwaite (7), Mykolenko (7), Gueye (6), Garner (7), Harrison (6), Doucoure (6), Ndiaye (5), Beto (7).



Subs: Alcaraz (7), McNeil (7), Young (6), Chermiti (6).



Player of the Match: Noni Madueke.

Maresca: Lavia among 'best midfielders' when fit

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca:

On Jackson's first goal since December: "We said many times we don't have any doubt about players who have struggled at times, like Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Robert Sanchez. It's when we have to support them even more.

"Hopefully Cole will score soon but his performance today was very good, he sacrificed a lot, he was pressing very well."

On Romeo Lavia: "When he's fit, he's one of the best midfielders. He can defend very well, he can pass through the lines very well. He's very good and hopefully we can have him fit until the end of the season.

"I spent one entire season with Romeo with [Man City] U23s. He is like Reece [James], he's a top player, but unfortunately we need to manage and protect them. But with both of them, it's better."

Moyes: Our substitutes changed the game

Everton manager David Moyes:

"First half we didn't play well. The substitutes made a big difference to us. We stayed in the game and there was a period in the first half where I thought we could've been in trouble.

"Maybe we should've finished our two chances off but their goalkeeper has made some top saves. When I first game in, in games like this we'd get a goal, but we're struggling to find them at this moment in time.

On Jake O'Brien and Nathan Patterson: "They were OK. It's never easy against the opposition and quality of players, but they stuck at it and they grew into the quality of the game."

Story of the match in stats...